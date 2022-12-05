Read full article on original website
Pacelli Throttles Tri-County
The Pacelli Cardinals throttled Tri-County in CWC Boys basketball, 84-24. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 3, Van Order 3, Birrenkott 7, Burch 4, Mayer 12, Haemmerle 4, Jeidy 2, Schurk 14, Awe 18, Miller 5, Flaker 2, Eckendorf 2, Flees 8. Tri-County stats not reported. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
Medford Raiders Escape New Richmond with Win
The Medford Raiders Boys Basketball Team escaped New Richmond with a 74-73 win over the New Richmond Tigers. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 35 points, and 14 rebounds, Tanner Hraby added 22 points, and Charlie Kleist added 10. New Richmond was led by Brady Barlow-Sager with 27 points.
Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
Brock Moss Joining Woodchucks as Field Manager
Wausau, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce their new field manager for the 2023 season, Brock Moss, the current head baseball coach at Eastern Oklahoma State College. “We are excited to welcome Brock and his family to Wausau this summer. When searching for a new Field...
Medford Boys Hockey Blows Out Team SEAL 12-2
The Raider Boys Hockey team got a big win with a 12-2 win over Team SEAL behind a pair of hat tricks from Connor Gowey and Miles Searles. Miles Searles and Connor Gowey each had eight points. Searles had three goals and five assists, Gowey had four goals and four assists. Issac Schafer added three assists, Noah Machon added two goals, Jacob Noland added a goal and assist, and Tucker Phillps and Cameron Bull added a goal each.
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023
After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief
The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.
General Motors Recognizes Wheelers for Installing First GM EV Charger in Nation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – General Motors recognized Wheelers Family Auto Group this week for being the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors’ new Dealer Community Charging Program. The story was featured on the GM home page and national news outlets including CNN. On October...
