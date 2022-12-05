Read full article on original website
UMass Lowell Alum Reflects On Being First Above Knee Amputee On 'Survivor'
A New England athlete who become the first above knee amputee to compete on a popular reality competition show has no plans of slowing down after being voted off the show this past week. Noelle Lambert, a New Hampshire native who played Division I lacrosse for UMass Lowell, finished in the top…
Soccer fans close 1-A with World Cup celebrations
REVERE - Soccer fans celebrated in the streets of Revere after Morocco beat Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday.Dozens of people gathered on Route 1-A to celebrate, forcing state police to shut down the area to traffic.This is the first time Morocco will advance to the quarter-finals. The streets were closed for about an hour.
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
WCVB
Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, are being sold
PORTLAND, Maine — The video above is a feature on Katie Krall, a player development coach for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced Diamond Baseball Holdings will step in as new owners for the minor league club. DBH owns and operates a number of Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
Radio Ink
DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston
IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
Watertown News
Watertown’s Greek Church Hosting Christmas Concert
The following information came from the Taxiarchae/Archangels Greek Orthodox Church:. A Christmas Journey concert takes place on Sunday, December 18, 4 PM, at Taxiarchae / Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue in Watertown. Hosted by the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church Choir with Director Cynthia Mitaras Alex, Guest Director Monty...
Boston school to increase security sweeps after teacher finds a strange man in classroom
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J. Murphy School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the k-8 school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
Watertown News
Watertown Cable Offering Sponsorship Opportunities to Local Businesses
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Cable Access:. WCA-TV is excited to announce that we’re now offering sponsorship opportunities!. As a non-profit, we cannot advertise or run any paid programming on our channels. However, we can offer sponsorships to businesses in Watertown for broadcast on our channels, website, and community bulletin board.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
Watertown News
Watertown Families Invited to Get Photos with Santa, Enjoy the Season
The following information was provided by Watertown Families Together:. Watertown Families Together and Church of the Good Shepherd invites the public to Share the JOY of the Season. Photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:. Outside from 10:30 to 11:00 (for those who have worries...
NECN
Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
wgbh.org
Mass. Gaming Commission raises red flags over Barstool Sports’ ties to sports betting applicant
Members of the state gaming commission are raising red flags about the connections between the owners of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, which is applying for a sports betting license, and Barstool Sports. Massachusetts lawmakers approved legislation to legalize sports betting earlier this year, and regulators hope to make such...
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Watertown News
Toyota of Watertown Collecting Toys for Whooley Foundation
The following announcement was provided by Toyota of Watertown:. Toyota of Watertown has teamed up with the Watertown Police Department and the Whooley Foundation for the annual toy drive. Former Sergeant John “Sonny” Whooley began the tradition over 30 years ago. After he died, the Police Department decided to keep...
Watertown News
Historic Paintings Removed from City Hall to be Restored Using Community Preservation Funds
Friday morning a quiet sense of anticipation filled the lobby of Watertown’s City Hall. The marble covered atrium was filled with history lovers and art preservationists waiting to see what secrets are held by a pair of paintings dating back to the early 1930s. The towering paintings have been...
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
