Watertown, MA

CBS Boston

Soccer fans close 1-A with World Cup celebrations

REVERE - Soccer fans celebrated in the streets of Revere after Morocco beat Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday.Dozens of people gathered on Route 1-A to celebrate, forcing state police to shut down the area to traffic.This is the first time Morocco will advance to the quarter-finals. The streets were closed for about an hour.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, are being sold

PORTLAND, Maine — The video above is a feature on Katie Krall, a player development coach for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced Diamond Baseball Holdings will step in as new owners for the minor league club. DBH owns and operates a number of Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston

IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown’s Greek Church Hosting Christmas Concert

The following information came from the Taxiarchae/Archangels Greek Orthodox Church:. A Christmas Journey concert takes place on Sunday, December 18, 4 PM, at Taxiarchae / Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue in Watertown. Hosted by the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church Choir with Director Cynthia Mitaras Alex, Guest Director Monty...
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston school to increase security sweeps after teacher finds a strange man in classroom

BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J. Murphy School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the k-8 school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Cable Offering Sponsorship Opportunities to Local Businesses

The following announcement was provided by Watertown Cable Access:. WCA-TV is excited to announce that we’re now offering sponsorship opportunities!. As a non-profit, we cannot advertise or run any paid programming on our channels. However, we can offer sponsorships to businesses in Watertown for broadcast on our channels, website, and community bulletin board.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Families Invited to Get Photos with Santa, Enjoy the Season

The following information was provided by Watertown Families Together:. Watertown Families Together and Church of the Good Shepherd invites the public to Share the JOY of the Season. Photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:. Outside from 10:30 to 11:00 (for those who have worries...
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Toyota of Watertown Collecting Toys for Whooley Foundation

The following announcement was provided by Toyota of Watertown:. Toyota of Watertown has teamed up with the Watertown Police Department and the Whooley Foundation for the annual toy drive. Former Sergeant John “Sonny” Whooley began the tradition over 30 years ago. After he died, the Police Department decided to keep...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA

