Springfield, TN

OBITUARY: Walter Riley ‘W.R.’ Weaver

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
Walter Riley “W.R.” Weaver, III, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Weaver was born February 27, 1941, in Springfield, to the late Walter Riley and Marie LaVern Weaver, II.

He was the owner of Weaver Roofing Company, was a member of the Springfield Gideons, and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School director. Mr. Weaver enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and building guns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Fay Weaver, and by his brother: George Weaver.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife: Tommie Jo Weaver of Greenbrier, by his son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Sherrie Weaver of Springfield, by his daughter and son-in-law: Christy and Mark Linder of Pleasant View, and by his grandchildren: Brock Linder and Angela Lee Weaver.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 9th at 1:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Michael Redfern, Jono Redfern, Greg Cox, Frank Cox, Eric Roe, and Brock Linder serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church and may be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.

