Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
Pacelli Throttles Tri-County
The Pacelli Cardinals throttled Tri-County in CWC Boys basketball, 84-24. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 3, Van Order 3, Birrenkott 7, Burch 4, Mayer 12, Haemmerle 4, Jeidy 2, Schurk 14, Awe 18, Miller 5, Flaker 2, Eckendorf 2, Flees 8. Tri-County stats not reported.
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
Medford Raiders Escape New Richmond with Win
The Medford Raiders Boys Basketball Team escaped New Richmond with a 74-73 win over the New Richmond Tigers. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 35 points, and 14 rebounds, Tanner Hraby added 22 points, and Charlie Kleist added 10. New Richmond was led by Brady Barlow-Sager with 27 points.
2022-23 Marshfield Tigers Boys Swimming Schedule
1st Day of practice 11-14-22 TBD Marshfield High School TBA.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Stratford Boys Basketball Defeats Greenwood
The Stratford Tigers made easy work of Greenwood, picking up a 79-45 win in nonconference boys basketball. Stratford scoring: Schueller 6, Seitz 5, Miller 4, Wrensch 22, Bruesewitz 13, Zuelke 4, Zaleski 7, Glenn 5, Hadlock 3, Schmidt 9, Gebelein 1. Report (2) Greenwood stats not provided.
2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-10-22 9:00AM Bay Port Away vs. Bay Port, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, West Bend East, West Bend West, Elkhorn, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Germantown, West De Pere, Pewaukee, Luxemburg-Casco, Seymour, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, East Troy, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay West, Kiel, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Oconto Falls Panthers, Plymouth School District, Shawano Community, Winneconne, Escanaba, Southern Door, Brookfield East, Denmark, Wrightstown, Franklin.
Medford Boys Hockey Blows Out Team SEAL 12-2
The Raider Boys Hockey team got a big win with a 12-2 win over Team SEAL behind a pair of hat tricks from Connor Gowey and Miles Searles. Miles Searles and Connor Gowey each had eight points. Searles had three goals and five assists, Gowey had four goals and four assists. Issac Schafer added three assists, Noah Machon added two goals, Jacob Noland added a goal and assist, and Tucker Phillps and Cameron Bull added a goal each.
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
