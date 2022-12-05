ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

By Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges.

According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking.

Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one fled the scene on foot.

The other suspect was detained after a brief scuffle, according to officers.

Police said a loaded firearm and drugs were found while searching the teen.

The police arrested and charged the teenager with the following:

– Unlawful Carry of a Firearm
– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
– Resisting Arrest
– Auto breaking
– Possession of Stolen Goods
– Drug Paraphernalia
The teenager was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

