Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Five Burning Questions ahead of NC State's bowl game

NC State will play Maryland Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. As the team begins bowl practice, the Pack Pride looks at five questions for the Wolfpack's matchup with the Terrapins. 1. Who plays for NC State?. First, there's the question of injured players. We know Grant Gibson and...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

Leaving the Pack: Devin Leary, Tim Beck depart from NC State

RALEIGH — NC State’s offense will need to retool after both its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator announced they are leaving the program. ACC Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary declared his intent to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility, while Tim Beck is headed to Coastal Carolina to become its next head coach on a five-year deal.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball captain on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'

When a top-shelf prep commits to the Duke basketball program, he must recognize that not all five-star talents immediately draw a starting nod or starring role in Durham. This season, as has been the case so often in recent history, the Blue Devils brought in a slew of heralded rookies. First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff welcomed so many that there are now six former composite five-star recruits on the roster, including junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former NC State football player back in jail

Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
DURHAM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game

East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
DENVER, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?

As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
CARY, NC
Chronicle

Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education

Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
DURHAM, NC

