Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Five Burning Questions ahead of NC State's bowl game
NC State will play Maryland Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. As the team begins bowl practice, the Pack Pride looks at five questions for the Wolfpack's matchup with the Terrapins. 1. Who plays for NC State?. First, there's the question of injured players. We know Grant Gibson and...
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
nsjonline.com
Leaving the Pack: Devin Leary, Tim Beck depart from NC State
RALEIGH — NC State’s offense will need to retool after both its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator announced they are leaving the program. ACC Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary declared his intent to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility, while Tim Beck is headed to Coastal Carolina to become its next head coach on a five-year deal.
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Duke basketball captain on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'
When a top-shelf prep commits to the Duke basketball program, he must recognize that not all five-star talents immediately draw a starting nod or starring role in Durham. This season, as has been the case so often in recent history, the Blue Devils brought in a slew of heralded rookies. First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff welcomed so many that there are now six former composite five-star recruits on the roster, including junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach.
WITN
Sports Spotlight - Northern Nash’s Jones leads Knights to first state final appearance since 2002
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For Northern Nash senior Keno Jones quarterback has almost always been his spot. “Football is my heart. I really love the sport,” says Northern Nash senior quarterback Keno Jones, “I put my all into it.”. Sophomore season though he played on defense waiting his...
WRAL
Former NC State football player back in jail
Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak
Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
cbs17
Duke student wins $100,000 for tuition in football toss; uproar leads to 2 winners in another contest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In a national contest that saw controversy in one competition, a Duke University student won $100,000 for tuition after tossing footballs with precision over the weekend. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest 10 finalists took to the field during the halftimes of ACC, Big 12,...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game
East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
cbs17
Man arrested after threatening Bojangles employees on UNC campus, Chapel Hill bus driver, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man wielded a knife and made threats Wednesday morning on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. The 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., according to UNC. Officers responded to the disturbance at the Bojangles restaurant in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road.
Chronicle
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education
Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Chronicle
Rent prices in Durham, Triangle hit a peak this summer. Why do housing costs remain high?
Durham and the Triangle saw significant spikes in rental unit prices this past summer. Despite cooling down since their peak this summer, housing costs in Durham have witnessed upward momentum since the pandemic began in 2020. This has aligned with trends in other growing cities in the Triangle area and throughout North Carolina.
