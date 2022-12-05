ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Del Ray Vintage and Flea Market This Weekend — “Join us this Saturday, 12/10, at the Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market! In the Del Ray section of Alexandria at the corner of Mt. Vernon & Bellefonte Avenues” [Patch]. It’s Thursday — Possible drizzle overnight. High of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Winning Boats of the 2022 Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

More than 50 boats competed for prizes in 11 categories Dec. 3 at the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon.Thousands of locals and visitors came out to experience one of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions at Alexandria’s historic waterfront. The mile-long parade was led by Alexandria’s fireboat Relief and Fireboat 2 from Washington, D.C.’s Fire Department.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA
WUSA

Alexandria, Virginia Christmas market returns Saturday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — If you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping or simply get in the spirit, Alexandria will bring more than 100 artisans to Old Town Saturday to help you do just that on Saturday. The annual event will take place at John Carlyle Square, where...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Home for the holidays at Carlyle Crossing

You’re invited to attend Carlyle Crossing’s holiday pop-up event on Saturday, December 17 from 1-4 p.m. Come and join us here in the Carlyle Crossing Plaza for a day of warm and cheerful activities. Ornament Decorating Station. Meet Santa + Photo Booth. Holiday Entertainment. Hot drinks including Hot...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Old Town Christmas tree sale helps fundraise for police department’s youth camp

If you’re still looking for a Christmas tree, buying at one spot in Old Town could also help send kids to a local youth camp run by the Alexandria Police Department. Proceeds from an ongoing Christmas Tree sale at 110 Callahan Drive — just outside Alexandria’s Union Station and the King Street Metro station — will help send kids to the Alexandria Police Youth Camp.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”

Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda

A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously

FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
PWLiving

Jolly Good Times in Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
MANASSAS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons

The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
TYSONS, VA
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns

McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Popular DC café and market closing after 9 years

WASHINGTON — After more than nine years in business, Little Red Fox will close its café, bakery and market in Upper Northwest Washington by the end of the month. In a statement posted to Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said the decision is a personal one. “In...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Anyone know what it is?”

Thanks to Kathryn for sending: “Looks like something new coming to 17th between Q and Corcoran–seems like a cafe in the former dry cleaners on the bottom level, which has been under construction for a bit. Exciting! Anyone know what it is?”. Adams Morgan, Events. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy