alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
Seven members of Alabama family sentenced for cockfighting
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called one of the largest cockfighting enterprises in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville
A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
wbrc.com
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured. McGriff said multiple people...
wtva.com
4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
19thnews.org
A new museum and clinic will honor the enslaved “Mothers of Gynecology”
33 S. Perry Street in Montgomery, Alabama, is a site of harrowing sacrifice that birthed modern gynecology. But though many know the breakthroughs that happened there, the dozens of enslaved women and girls who suffered for the medical standards that exist today are often erased. Artist Michelle Browder is giving...
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
alabamanews.net
Reward Offered in Montgomery Hit-and-Run that Killed Pedestrian
A reward is now being offered in a Montgomery hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Halloween. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the identity of the suspect. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and...
wbrc.com
Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
WSFA
Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
selmasun.com
BBCDC holding toy drive, clothing giveaway for needy families
Black Belt Community Development Corporation (BBCDC) is holding a toy and clothing drive for needy families during the holiday season. Additionally BBCDC will be opening Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden using buildings donated by the Howell Family. BBCDC Director Darnell Howell intends to provide STEM...
alabamanews.net
Selma Superintendent Teaches Class at Selma High
The superintendent of Selma City Schools stepped out of Central Office — and into a classroom Monday. He says its a way to stay engaged with students — and teachers. Engaging with teachers and students — is part of a new strategy to rethink — reignite — redesign — and transform the Selma City school district.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
WSFA
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
Man accidentally kills himself with gun stored in truck, police say
An Alabama man was killed Friday night after he apparently accidentally shot himself with a gun he had in his truck. Selma, Alabama, police investigators said the death of Marcus Cleveland, 33, looks like an accidental shooting after an initial investigation. According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford and Dallas...
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 8, 2022
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority holding Christmas toy drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) is holding a Christmas toy drive for children of ages three to twelve until Dec. 14. Those interested in donating are asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift to SHA's main office on 444 Washington Street. Drop off times are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and...
selmasun.com
Black Belt residents elected to Alabama Famers Federation committees
Several residents of the Black Belt were elected to State Commodity Committees during an annual meeting of the Alabama Farmers Federation (AFF) in Montgomery on Dec. 4. Elected members from the Black Belt were. Hoffman Rhyne of Lowndes County, and Heather Wright of Dallas County to the State Greenhouse, Nursery & Sod Committee.
