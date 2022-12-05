ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Sporting News

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young

Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
ATLANTA, GA
WKYC

LeBron James congratulates Glenville football team on state championship: 'It just brings so much awareness'

CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy