CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO