Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
John Salley on why Michael Jordan isn't a major Nike owner — "You don’t want any of the captives coming from the cages to be up with the emperor"
According to Salley, it's a racial thing.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future
It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach, but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit. And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing ...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell
Terry Francona hinted at more moves for the Guardians following Cleveland's signing of free agent Josh Bell.
Sporting News
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young
Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long split
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and longtime partner Nia Long have split. The development comes in the wake of his suspension by the Celtics after it was revealed Udoka had been having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. The split was first reported by People’s Joelle Goldstein and Lanae Brody.
JJ Redick explains why Anthony Davis isn’t the only reason for the Los Angeles Lakers' recent turnaround
While Anthony Davis has been great as of late, the real reason for the Lakers recent hot streak is because of their sudden ability to hit threes at a high level
Yardbarker
LeBron James Surprised By Video Tribute But Appreciative Of Cleveland & Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough battle against a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on Tuesday, falling 116-102 to register the first loss of the current six-game road trip. Without Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter, the Lakers became more vulnerable in the paint, allowing Jarrett...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
LeBron James congratulates Glenville football team on state championship: 'It just brings so much awareness'
CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.
Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend
The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA Announcer Loses Consciousness on Air Before Hawks-Thunder Game
Bally Sports Southeast issued a statement with an update on Bob Rathbun after he appeared to have a medical emergency during the pregame show.
Comments / 0