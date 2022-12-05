Read full article on original website
7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
SpaceNews.com
Defense Innovation Unit seeks commercial options to deploy satellites in deep space
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
Terran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its contribution to the successful demonstration of a record-breaking 1.4-terabytes of data delivered from space to ground by an optical downlink in a single pass. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005115/en/ The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
SpaceX’s new Starshield program will supply satellite networks to the military
SpaceX further cements its ties to the Department of Defense. SpaceXDetails remain vague, but Starshield is already positioning itself as a major contractor for the US military.
X-59: NASA will test its groundbreaking 'quiet' supersonic aircraft in the US
Supersonic flight, or flying at speeds greater than the speed of sound, is commonplace for military aircraft. But, commercial airliners have been somewhat restricted over land due to the associated "booms" that come with this kind of flight. Called "sonic booms," these are a sequence of shock waves produced by...
CNET
NASA InSight Finds Evidence of Magma Bubbling Beneath the Surface of Mars
Our general impression of Mars is that it's largely dry, dusty, dead and inactive, especially when it comes to its geology. But new data from NASA's Mars InSight Lander seems to suggest rather than being still and static below its surface, there may be hot magma bubbling, perhaps just waiting to erupt.
satnews.com
Spirent ushers in realistic testing for LEO satellite applications
Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) has debuted SimORBIT, the first, high-accuracy, orbital modelling software solution specifically developed for LEO satellite simulation. Created in partnership with SpacePNT, Spirent SimORBIT enables developers to calculate LEO orbits and their distinctive characteristics more precisely and realistically for GNSS/PNT testing. Testing space-based applications in the field...
The Next Web
European scientists are developing nuclear waste batteries for use in space
Ministers at the European Space Agency (ESA) recently approved funding for a special project to build nuclear waste-powered batteries for use in space exploration. If successful, the new tech would make it possible to conduct operations in areas where access to solar energy is degraded or absent, such as on the dark side of the moon.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
Massive eruption from icy volcanic comet detected in solar system
Astronomers observed a major eruption from a volcanic comet flying through the solar system, likely spewing more than 1 million tons of debris into space.
Researchers plan to use quantum computers in search for dark matter
This research could potentially lead to a better understanding of the galaxy and its many mysteries.
Elko Daily Free Press
Youth Innovators Submit Climate Change Solutions
(Broadry) — Can you change the world? MIT Solve has launched its second annual Solv[ED] Youth Innovation Challenge, supported by HP, and is looking for the next generation climate innovators. Prizes up to $100,000 are up for grabs to fund sustainability-based youth-led solutions to address climate change. Last year,...
How to stay safe in an extreme solar flare, where the sun bombards Earth with radiation and magnetic havoc
Preparing for an extreme solar storm mostly means getting ready to live without electricity for several days. Radio and GPS could drop out, too.
CNET
Scientist Proposes Building a 50 Acre 'Forest Bubble' on Mars
Science fiction has a long history of imagining off-world environments packed with plants and animals, often living under a transparent structure. Essentially, Earth in a bubble. Now a botanist and ecologist has worked up a detailed proposal for an extraterrestrial nature reserve that could be built on Mars. The proposed...
CNET
Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.
NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami
Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
Watch the moon pass in front of Uranus today (Dec. 5)
While distant Uranus will be covered in the night sky for many observers, amateur astronomers in other parts of Earth will be able to use the proximity of the moon and Uranus to spot the ice giant.
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
