The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its contribution to the successful demonstration of a record-breaking 1.4-terabytes of data delivered from space to ground by an optical downlink in a single pass. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005115/en/ The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
CNET

NASA InSight Finds Evidence of Magma Bubbling Beneath the Surface of Mars

Our general impression of Mars is that it's largely dry, dusty, dead and inactive, especially when it comes to its geology. But new data from NASA's Mars InSight Lander seems to suggest rather than being still and static below its surface, there may be hot magma bubbling, perhaps just waiting to erupt.
satnews.com

Spirent ushers in realistic testing for LEO satellite applications

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) has debuted SimORBIT, the first, high-accuracy, orbital modelling software solution specifically developed for LEO satellite simulation. Created in partnership with SpacePNT, Spirent SimORBIT enables developers to calculate LEO orbits and their distinctive characteristics more precisely and realistically for GNSS/PNT testing. Testing space-based applications in the field...
The Next Web

European scientists are developing nuclear waste batteries for use in space

Ministers at the European Space Agency (ESA) recently approved funding for a special project to build nuclear waste-powered batteries for use in space exploration. If successful, the new tech would make it possible to conduct operations in areas where access to solar energy is degraded or absent, such as on the dark side of the moon.
TheConversationAU

Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’

The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
Elko Daily Free Press

Youth Innovators Submit Climate Change Solutions

(Broadry) — Can you change the world? MIT Solve has launched its second annual Solv[ED] Youth Innovation Challenge, supported by HP, and is looking for the next generation climate innovators. Prizes up to $100,000 are up for grabs to fund sustainability-based youth-led solutions to address climate change. Last year,...
CNET

Scientist Proposes Building a 50 Acre 'Forest Bubble' on Mars

Science fiction has a long history of imagining off-world environments packed with plants and animals, often living under a transparent structure. Essentially, Earth in a bubble. Now a botanist and ecologist has worked up a detailed proposal for an extraterrestrial nature reserve that could be built on Mars. The proposed...
CNET

Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before

Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.
Outsider.com

NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami

Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
agritechtomorrow.com

NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology

UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.

