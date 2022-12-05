Salute Mission Critical in Clinton Township Acquires Data Center Service Firm

Salute Mission Critical, a global data center services provider based in Clinton Township, has acquired Iconicx Critical Solutions, a provider of commissioning, testing, and consulting services for data centers and mission critical environments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the strategic acquisition, Salute will expand its capabilities in commissioning and quality assurance and control (QA/QC), helping its customers eliminate risks and optimize the handoff from deployment to operations.

“I am thrilled to bring our two companies together. Salute’s holistic approach to critical facility management offers a breadth of on-site functions to ensure optimal staffing, efficiency, and best-in-class service,” says Jason Okroy, CEO of Salute Mission Critical.

“The ability to partner with a leading QA/QC firm will elevate Salute’s operational capabilities. In addition, our shared approach of enabling technology to reduce costs and risks for our clients will drive even greater value to the industry and our clients.”

Iconicx provides QA and QC in the U.S. with relationships across hyperscale and colocation data center customers. Iconicx focuses on the highest quality customer service and technical knowledge. Commissioning and QA and QC are critical services at deployment as well as when retrofitting existing environments to ensure 24/7 uptime regardless of the pace of change.

“Iconicx takes great pride in our work. We value innovation, adaptability, integrity, and commitment to quality — core values that we share with Salute,” says Stefanie Crichton, founder of Iconicx. “We are excited about what this combination will mean not only for our customers, but also for our employees, as this partnership will bring expanded opportunities to our team.”

Christopher Benson, co-founder of Iconicx, says, “As both companies approach their 10-year anniversaries, we are excited to enter this next chapter of growth together. Joining forces with Salute will help Iconicx continue to scale its operations and teams, particularly as we look toward international expansion. We’re thrilled to partner with Jason and the Salute team.”

