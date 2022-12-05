ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Salute Mission Critical in Clinton Township Acquires Data Center Service Firm

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNP84_0jXr3FKz00
Data center service firm Salute Mission Critical in Clinton Township has acquired Iconicx Critical Solutions. // Stock Photo

Salute Mission Critical, a global data center services provider based in Clinton Township, has acquired Iconicx Critical Solutions, a provider of commissioning, testing, and consulting services for data centers and mission critical environments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the strategic acquisition, Salute will expand its capabilities in commissioning and quality assurance and control (QA/QC), helping its customers eliminate risks and optimize the handoff from deployment to operations.

“I am thrilled to bring our two companies together. Salute’s holistic approach to critical facility management offers a breadth of on-site functions to ensure optimal staffing, efficiency, and best-in-class service,” says Jason Okroy, CEO of Salute Mission Critical.

“The ability to partner with a leading QA/QC firm will elevate Salute’s operational capabilities. In addition, our shared approach of enabling technology to reduce costs and risks for our clients will drive even greater value to the industry and our clients.”

Iconicx provides QA and QC in the U.S. with relationships across hyperscale and colocation data center customers. Iconicx focuses on the highest quality customer service and technical knowledge. Commissioning and QA and QC are critical services at deployment as well as when retrofitting existing environments to ensure 24/7 uptime regardless of the pace of change.

“Iconicx takes great pride in our work. We value innovation, adaptability, integrity, and commitment to quality — core values that we share with Salute,” says Stefanie Crichton, founder of Iconicx. “We are excited about what this combination will mean not only for our customers, but also for our employees, as this partnership will bring expanded opportunities to our team.”

Christopher Benson, co-founder of Iconicx, says, “As both companies approach their 10-year anniversaries, we are excited to enter this next chapter of growth together. Joining forces with Salute will help Iconicx continue to scale its operations and teams, particularly as we look toward international expansion. We’re thrilled to partner with Jason and the Salute team.”

To learn more about Salute Mission Critical, click here.

The post Salute Mission Critical in Clinton Township Acquires Data Center Service Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map

A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Macomb Township trustees hire GIS specialist

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees added a geographic information system specialist to the township’s roster of employees at its Nov. 30 meeting. Trustees unanimously approved hiring Molly Marks to fill the position, which will oversee the township’s database or geographic information and interpret the data for regular use.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Care Exchange

More than 20 years ago, Beaumont Hospital launched an advertising campaign that resonated with generations of Detroiters. “Do you have a Beaumont doctor?” was wildly successful in building the health […] The post Care Exchange appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home

As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies

(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.  
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
225
Followers
300
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy