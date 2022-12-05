Read full article on original website
Related
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
TechCrunch
Which way is up? The end of free money and the importance of keeping cash on hand
Now, it’s not so simple. At your board meetings, you have one investor complaining that you aren’t growing fast enough, another complaining that your burn ratio is too high and another warning you to extend your cash runway. You know you can’t please everyone all the time, but it would be nice to feel like you can please someone sometimes!
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week
Stocks rose on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
What did people search for on Google in 2022? Here’s a look at the list
The year 2022 saw changes, passages, innovation and numbers that made a difference in Americans’ pocketbooks, according to a report on the most searched-for information on Google. While you would expect some of the results at the top of the list of global searches — the death of Queen...
TechCrunch
Amazon will give your overworked delivery driver $5 if you ask Alexa to say thank you
Meanwhile, news also broke today that Amazon is being sued by the DC Attorney General, seeking penalties for allegedly misleading consumers by using tips to cover couriers’ base pay. “Nothing is more important to us than customer trust,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti said in a statement, per Bloomberg. “This...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🧑🤝🧑 Top tips for snoozing social media
Effectively recognize and control a social media addiction, get excited for Spotify Wrapped, and more in today's Edition. Hello again, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I woke up far too early this morning to beat the planned power cut, but the scrumptious bowl of fruit I had for breakfast mostly made up for it.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Plaid unravels a fifth of its workforce after ‘growth did not materialize as quickly as expected’
Hello, and welcome to Hump Day! If you haven’t gotten your fill yet of tech egos, you’ll want to tune into today’s Equity podcast, where Natasha M and Alex talk about how ego brought both Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes to where they are today. Mark your...
TechCrunch
Ego-ish and how tech’s main characters are all a bit different
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Alex about ego, how recent news from Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes gives us a window into how it works, and impacts on the tech and venture landscape.
If you make less than $25 an hour, you should ‘be terrified,’ viral TikTok video explains
In terms of all the layoffs that are rocking corporate America right now, it’s basically a depressing case of fill-in-the-blank — who’s not cutting right now, in other words. In my field of media alone, layoffs and/or hiring freezes were announced this week by Disney, The Washington Post, AMC Networks, NBC Universal, CNN, and SiriusXM. It’s a bloodbath out there, basically. And if you still aren’t convinced this is a miserable economy right now, a TikTok video going viral about wages might change your mind.
Thematic ETFs: What they are and what investors need to know
Thematic exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, target groups of companies that are at the forefront of innovations like robotics, cybersecurity, or clean energy.
TechCrunch
Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15
While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
The News You Need To Read This Morning
Life after 140,000 tech layoffs, the Supreme Court’s LGBTQ discrimination case, and the best books of 2022.
Ars Technica
Former Twitter employees explain why Apple actually paused ads
After five people were killed and dozens more were injured in November during a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, Apple made what many would consider a very ordinary business decision to pause ads on Twitter temporarily. Two former Twitter employees told The New York Times that the tech company was protecting its brand by ensuring that Apple ads wouldn’t appear next to news reports of the mass shooting.
SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards to Elevate Online Tire Buying Experience
BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Forwarding its commitment to creating a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience, SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk ’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. SimpleTire carries thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, offering expertise, insights and tips to help customers make confident tire-buying decisions. Car Talk’s tire ratings will highlight tires awarded for excellence across the All Season, Performance, Truck, Car/Sedan, SUV/Crossover, Minivan, and Winter categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005493/en/ SimpleTire becomes the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
Comments / 0