Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
TechCrunch

Which way is up? The end of free money and the importance of keeping cash on hand

Now, it’s not so simple. At your board meetings, you have one investor complaining that you aren’t growing fast enough, another complaining that your burn ratio is too high and another warning you to extend your cash runway. You know you can’t please everyone all the time, but it would be nice to feel like you can please someone sometimes!
TheConversationAU

It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon

If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
TechCrunch

Amazon will give your overworked delivery driver $5 if you ask Alexa to say thank you

Meanwhile, news also broke today that Amazon is being sued by the DC Attorney General, seeking penalties for allegedly misleading consumers by using tips to cover couriers’ base pay. “Nothing is more important to us than customer trust,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti said in a statement, per Bloomberg. “This...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Top tips for snoozing social media

Effectively recognize and control a social media addiction, get excited for Spotify Wrapped, and more in today's Edition. Hello again, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I woke up far too early this morning to beat the planned power cut, but the scrumptious bowl of fruit I had for breakfast mostly made up for it.
TechCrunch

Ego-ish and how tech’s main characters are all a bit different

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Alex about ego, how recent news from Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes gives us a window into how it works, and impacts on the tech and venture landscape.
BGR.com

If you make less than $25 an hour, you should ‘be terrified,’ viral TikTok video explains

In terms of all the layoffs that are rocking corporate America right now, it’s basically a depressing case of fill-in-the-blank — who’s not cutting right now, in other words. In my field of media alone, layoffs and/or hiring freezes were announced this week by Disney, The Washington Post, AMC Networks, NBC Universal, CNN, and SiriusXM. It’s a bloodbath out there, basically. And if you still aren’t convinced this is a miserable economy right now, a TikTok video going viral about wages might change your mind.
TechCrunch

Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15

While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
Ars Technica

Former Twitter employees explain why Apple actually paused ads

After five people were killed and dozens more were injured in November during a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, Apple made what many would consider a very ordinary business decision to pause ads on Twitter temporarily. Two former Twitter employees told The New York Times that the tech company was protecting its brand by ensuring that Apple ads wouldn’t appear next to news reports of the mass shooting.
The Associated Press

SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards to Elevate Online Tire Buying Experience

BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Forwarding its commitment to creating a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience, SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk ’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. SimpleTire carries thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, offering expertise, insights and tips to help customers make confident tire-buying decisions. Car Talk’s tire ratings will highlight tires awarded for excellence across the All Season, Performance, Truck, Car/Sedan, SUV/Crossover, Minivan, and Winter categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005493/en/ SimpleTire becomes the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. (Graphic: Business Wire)
