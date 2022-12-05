Stevensville’s Pantry Partners offering free Christmas food boxes

STEVENSVILLE - Friday marked the first day of distribution for Christmas food boxes at Pantry Partners Food Bank in Stevensville.

The boxes include holiday favorites including hot chocolate, dressing, as well as a choice of turkey, ham, or a pork loin.

The boxes can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday until Dec. 21. People can get one box for every three people in their family.

Pantry Partners Secretary of the Board of Directors Sahri Kastenholz says there is more of a need this year than usual, and the Christmas box program would not be possible without community support.

“A lot of folks are experiencing issues with meeting, making ends meet because of the high cost of food, so I think it’s really important this year in particular,” Kaste told MTN News. “We get great community support here in Stevensville, and we have a lot of great volunteers, this is an all-volunteer organization."

People who live between the Ravalli County line in Florence to Victor Crossing Road can receive food at Pantry Partners without proof of income.

Kastenholz says the pantry is currently in need of fresh produce and fruit juices. Pantry Partners is located at 3614 ALC Way in Stevensville. Additional information can be found at http://pantrypartnersfoodbank.org/blog1/ .