Kylian Mbappé now has 9 World Cup goals, equal to Lionel Messi, and his speed is leaving opponents floored

Kylian Mbappe takes on Poland's Matty Cash. Getty/Jose Breton

Kylian Mbappé is leaving his opponents at the World Cup dazzled by his speed.

"He's the quickest thing I've ever seen," Poland defender Matty Cash said on Sunday.

Mbappé scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 to book its place in the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, but it wasn't his finishing skills that left his opponents most amazed.

"When he gets the ball, stops and moves, he's the quickest thing I've ever seen," Poland defender Matty Cash said after the match.

Cash said he spent weeks preparing to face Mbappé – who boasts a top speed of 36km/h, making him the fastest player in France's Ligue 1 – by watching videos of him playing.

Still, however, he could do little to stop the 23-year-old at Al Thumama Stadium, as he set up Olivier Giroud for France's opener in the first half before adding two goals of his own in the second.

"I spent the afternoon watching his clips and I knew it was going to be a tough test," said Cash. "In real life he's burning my legs."

He added: "When he stands you up and moves he does it really well. He drops the shoulder, goes short then long. I got into a couple of races with him and I did all right. You look over your shoulder and he's there."

Mbappé's goals against Poland were his fourth and fifth of this World Cup and brought his career total to nine – the same amount as PSG teammate and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

Next up for the French striker is a match against England in the quarterfinals on Saturday, where he will no doubt be looking to add to his already impressive World Cup goal tally.

Cash, who was born in England and plays in the English Premier League for Aston Villa, believes the Frenchman will face his toughest opponent yet in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, if, of course, he plays.

"Kyle Walker who can play right-back and he's probably just as quick as Mbappé," said Cash. "He knows Mbappé is amazing, but Kyle is England's best right-back.

"So if anyone's going to stop Mbappé, Kyle is the man to stop him."