NJPW World Tag League results: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. TMDK

The tournament continued Monday in Saga.

NJPW

NJPW's World Tag League continued with a show from Saga on Monday.

Aussie Open seem destined to make it to the finals as they picked up a victory over the United Empire. They now have 14 points and a 7-1 record including a forfeit victory over Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale.

TMDK, Bishamon, and Tetsuya Naito & SANADA are all tied for second with 10 points.

The top two seeds in the group will face each other in the finals on December 14.

Here are the full results from today's event:

- World Tag League match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

- World Tag League match: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

- World Tag League match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher defeated Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

- World Tag League match: Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin defeated Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL

- Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, & Titan defeated Gedo, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, & Taiji Ishimori

- DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado defeated Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi

- Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Ryohei Oiwa & Tomoaki Honma

- Bad Luck Fale defeated Oskar Leube

The Super Junior Tag League continues on Wednesday with a show from Nagasaki. The World Tag League continues on Friday with a show from Kochi.

As a result of Chase Owens withdrawing from the event, all of Fale & Owens' matches for the remainder of the tournament have been forfeited. Two points and a forfeit victory have been added to the tally for Aussie Open, TMDK, Bishamon, Naito & SANADA, and Henare & O-Khan below.

NJPW World Tag League 2022 standings --