ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas coalition of cities flex muscle at Capitol to influence tax, water, housing reform

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2okO_0jXr1Lhl00

Spencer Duncan, a lobbyist with the Kansas League of Municipalities, outlines the organization's 2023 legislative agenda shaped by more than 600 city government leaders for a Kansas Reflector podcast. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position.

The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on Jan. 1. It would fall to 2% on Jan. 1, 2024, and vaporize one year later. The Republican-dominated 2023 Legislature, which convenes Jan. 9 in Topeka, will have an opportunity to address Kelly’s plea to immediately strike the state’s share of the food sales tax. High inflation has bolstered political support for the move.

Here’s the catch: Reduction and elimination of the state food sales tax would undermine the ability of cities to meet obligations of STAR bonds used to finance economic development projects that included retail stores selling groceries. The STAR bond program requires debt to be paid off with sales tax revenue, but that source of cash would be diminished when the state’s portion of the food sales tax was shelved.

“We absolutely support the lower food sales tax, and we support the Legislature doing it away with it immediately if they can,” said Spencer Duncan, a lobbyist for the Kansas League of Municipalities.

On the Kansas Reflector podcast, Duncan recommended lawmakers consider an alternative to possible default of STAR bonds tied to tax revenue on grocery sales. He said the state’s large surplus would allow resources to be set aside to cover retirement of that long-term debt.

The League of Municipalities was founded in 1910 and directly represents 530 member cities, but generally serves interests of all 625 cities in Kansas. In addition to lobbying, the League of Municipalities conducts training and education programs on public transparency and government leadership. The League’s attorney took more than 2,000 calls this year from local government officials seeking legal advice.

The legislative priorities of the League of Municipalities runs from property and sales tax issues to policy on water, traffic codes, housing, mental health, asset forfeiture, liquor regulation, infrastructure, energy, pension systems and state mandates. It touches on longstanding local government subjects, including annexation, eminent domain, city and county consolidation, home rule, elections as well as police powers.

Duncan said water quality and quantity may not seen like a forefront issue for the League of Municipalities, but diminishment of the Ogallala Aquifer, drought and climate change posed a threat to growth and viability of communities. The organization urged legislators to aggressively pursue conservation, protection and development of water supplies. The League also recommended the state take action, in consultation with municipal suppliers, to address controversy about “over-appropriated surface and groundwater resources.”

“If you want to the truth, but we have hit the point where a lot of the legislators, especially from western Kansas, have said, ‘Enough is enough,'” Duncan said. “We also recognize that what works in western Kansas is different than what works in southeast Kansas, what works in the middle of the state or works in eastern Kansas. There needs to be nuances in that legislation to give those locals the ability to deal with their specific water issue, because they’re different.”

Another of the League of Municipalities’ priorities would be for the Legislature and governor to affirm state law allowing non-certified attendants to drive ambulances with a lone medical attendant providing care to the patient. Under current regulatory standards, however, both staff in the ambulance must be medical professionals.

Duncan said the regulation was a hardship in communities with a modest number of ambulances and crews. The staffing requirement undermined the ability of cities to respond to emergencies, he said.

The League of Municipalities also requested the state invest more in rural housing, including expanded use of tax credits, loan guarantees and other devices to spur construction of quality housing. Specifically, the League proposed the state create a $100 million revolving low-interest loan fund to finance Rural Housing Incentive Districts.

Duncan also said the organization supported bills to streamline the ability of local governments, neighborhood associations and private businesses to deal with blight of abandoned, nuisance and foreclosed housing.

“Not a city that’s not dealing with the housing problem,” he said. “We’re not asking for the free money, but a lower interest rate loan that these cities could take out to then build some of these developments and then fix some of these blight issues and rundown houses and turn them flip them around.”

The post Kansas coalition of cities flex muscle at Capitol to influence tax, water, housing reform appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone

I must be living in a bubble. Someone recently asked me, “What’s your jam?” and I wasn’t sure what they meant. According to The Free Dictionary, that phrase is slang for “something one particularly prefers, desires, enjoys, or cares about.” And even though I had never heard it before a month ago, suddenly it is […] The post Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS
Kansas Reflector

Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During Monday’s GOP caucus meeting to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that […] The post Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content

ST. MARYS — The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is safe for another year, following community uproar and legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The Saint Marys City Commission voted to extend the lease, without restrictions, during a meeting Tuesday night. The lease renewal was up for debate because the library […] The post Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SAINT MARYS, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader

TOPEKA — Vic Miller told fellow House Democrats on Monday they can overcome their “numbers problem” by sticking together and being smarter than their Republican rivals. The caucus narrowly selected Miller, a Topeka Democrat, as the minority leader for the upcoming session. Miller beat out Lenexa Democrat Brandon Woodard in a 21-19 vote. In his […] The post Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Farm Bureau takes up issue of medical marijuana

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau took up the issue of medical marijuana, along with others, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly 400 members...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Republicans push message of GOP unity, plan on wielding veto override

TOPEKA — Kansas House Republicans outnumber Democrats by a large majority and are planning to fight Gov. Laura Kelly on legislation when they feel it’s necessary. House Democrats say they’ll use a strategy of brain over brawn. In the House, Republicans outnumber Democrats 85-40, retaining enough seats during the November election to keep a GOP […] The post Kansas House Republicans push message of GOP unity, plan on wielding veto override appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream

After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for winning a […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

This artificial intelligence program will surprise you. But can it write about Kansas politics?

As someone who writes opinion columns but enjoys taking days off now and then, I was excited to learn about ChatGPT. This artificial intelligence program generates tailor-made text in seconds and has already gained mountains of coverage in the global news media. Give the “chatbot” nearly any prompt and it conjures coherent responses: essays, poems, […] The post This artificial intelligence program will surprise you. But can it write about Kansas politics? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy