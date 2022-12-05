Parasite Eve 2 revived in Unreal Engine 5 is sending shivers down our spine, tapping into that tense atmosphere of the original and polishing that sickly sheen to the nines. Parasite Eve never gripped gamers in the way that Resident Evil and Silent Hill did, however, it was a worthy entry into the then-nascent survival horror genre. I mean that rat transformation scene is going to stick in our minds forever. The protagonist of the series, Aya Brea, discovers a conspiracy to use modified mitochondria to reinvent the human race and create a new food chain and then battles those creatures and the people engineering them in order to save the world. For some reason, the fact that these mitochondria turn organisms into rabid slathering corruptions of themselves that will eventually cannibalise their own kind is not too much of a handicap.

