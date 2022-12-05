ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elder Scrolls 6 opening sequence teased by Bethesda boss

Bethesda are known for taking their sweet, sweet time but they do say good things come to those who wait. For now, all eyes are on Starfield. Delayed until 2023, Starfield is set to be a whopper of a game. The game reportedly has more dialogue than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. There are also over 1,000 planets for players to explore - plus the game has been described as “a dream” for modders, so I’d imagine it’ll only continue to grow in size.
The Elder Scrolls 6 will last us decades, says Todd Howard

Starfield may be Bethesda’s next release, but Todd Howard just can’t stop talking about The Elder Scrolls VI this week. Howard previously teased that the opening sequence of The Elder Scrolls VI is something that they’ve had worked out “for a very long time”. It’s apt wording because it’s probably going to be a very long time until we find out exactly what it entails.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for

Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
The Witcher 3 developer is paying the modders included in new-gen update

Who’s excited for The Witcher 3’s new-gen update? There’s less than a week to go until we can get our hands on the shiny upgraded version of Geralt, not to mention the new content, performance upgrades (including a boosted frame rate), ray tracing, and most importantly, a photo mode. Time to pour far too much time into lining up the perfect pictures and achieving little else!
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console

A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
PlayStation boss says PS5 supply issues have finally been solved

If you’re one of the dedicated souls who’ve managed to track down a PlayStation 5, I raise my hat to you. I’ve been there and it’s not a fun task. There’s nothing quite like the panic when a stock drop alert pings up on your phone. Will you end up with an ‘order confirmation’ or will you lose the race to the checkout finish line? Buying a PS5 should be an olympic sport.
This Parasite Eve 2 remake trailer is absolutely incredible

Parasite Eve 2 revived in Unreal Engine 5 is sending shivers down our spine, tapping into that tense atmosphere of the original and polishing that sickly sheen to the nines. Parasite Eve never gripped gamers in the way that Resident Evil and Silent Hill did, however, it was a worthy entry into the then-nascent survival horror genre. I mean that rat transformation scene is going to stick in our minds forever. The protagonist of the series, Aya Brea, discovers a conspiracy to use modified mitochondria to reinvent the human race and create a new food chain and then battles those creatures and the people engineering them in order to save the world. For some reason, the fact that these mitochondria turn organisms into rabid slathering corruptions of themselves that will eventually cannibalise their own kind is not too much of a handicap.
Sonic The Hedgehog's creator has been arrested yet again

Renowned video game industry titan and Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for the second time regarding allegations of insider trading before a new Final Fantasy game was announced to the public. Naka has been subject to a bizarre series of events that seem to have started with the...
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode

Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
The OG Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming to PS4, PS5

The next Star Wars drought has officially begun. Season one of Andor has drawn to a close and we don’t know exactly when we’re going to get our next Star Wars fix. It’s been confirmed that season three of The Mandalorian will premiere on 1 March, 2023 - plus Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may not be too far away. If rumours are to be believed, many suspect Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming title will get a release date at next week’s The Game Awards.
Uncharted reboot underway at Sony, but Naughty Dog isn't developing

In case you missed it, in late October, Naughty Dog fans got understandably excited when a job listing surfaced online at a “new PlayStation studio”, which is currently “co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise”. People immediately began speculating about what...
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off

It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Dragon Quest Treasures: a charming spinoff with a relaxed, retro vibe

As I step through its vibrant, cartoon-esque world, I find myself relaxed yet enticed by Dragon Quest Treasures. This monster-recruiting RPG is a far cry from Dragon Quest XI, even if its protagonists Erik and Mia appear in both games, albeit much younger in this Switch-exclusive spinoff title. In fact, it’s fair to say DQT is a totally different experience.
Holy crap, Portal 3 is finally on the horizon

Everyone, ensure you're sitting down for this next one. Portal 3 is a possibility as concepts for the sequel have been brought before Valve, and it liked what the writers had to say. In an interview with Did You Know Gaming, co-writers Jay Pinkerton and Erik Wolpaw revealed that they...
