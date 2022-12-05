ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
SMOAKS, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort wins 1st state championship since 1945

Seventy-seven years is a long time. That’s how long it had been since Beaufort High School had won a state championship in football before Bruce Lybrand’s Eagles knocked off the Powdersville Patriots, 41–31, on Thursday night in Columbia. When Beaufort last won a title, the school’s athletic...
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy