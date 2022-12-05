Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Darius Rucker keeps promise, teaches Trooper Bob how to play 'Wagon Wheel' on guitar
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dreams really do come true, but sometimes they take time to come to fruition. In 2016, ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob tweeted that he wanted three things for Christmas:. No more fatal wrecks. A half-dozen macadamia nut cookies. And for Darius Rucker...
abcnews4.com
Man with special needs says he was treated unfairly at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Justin Gigliotti took to Twitter after an unpleasant trip at the Charleston International Airport. He has had TSA PreCheck for years, traveling in and out of different airports. His mother says he does well advocating for himself and his medical needs and has never...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
abcnews4.com
More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
abcnews4.com
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
live5news.com
VIDEO: Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
abcnews4.com
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort wins 1st state championship since 1945
Seventy-seven years is a long time. That’s how long it had been since Beaufort High School had won a state championship in football before Bruce Lybrand’s Eagles knocked off the Powdersville Patriots, 41–31, on Thursday night in Columbia. When Beaufort last won a title, the school’s athletic...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
Comments / 0