Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Exit 42 on Maine Turnpike reopens following propane truck rollover
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say Exit 42 on the Maine Turnpike southbound in Scarborough reopened late Wednesday night following a propane truck rollover. The crash happened between Exit 44 and Exit 42 around 8:40 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say the tank was not...
Tanker Truck Rollover Shuts Down Part of Maine’s I-95 Wednesday Morning
According to WMTW, a crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed down a busy portion of Maine's Interstate 95 system. WMTW is reporting that on Wednesday morning a tanker truck flipped over in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between exits 44 and 42 in the Scarborough area. WMTW was...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: Why is the construction on Litchfield overpass bridge taking so long?
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- The Richmond Road Bridge in Litchfield has been closed to traffic since April when crews started work to replace it. “I am wondering if someone could look into why replacing the overpass bridge on Route 197 in Litchfield is taking so long? Originally, a sign set up in March 2022, said road closed April 11 through October 28. It's past October 28 and the road is still not open.”
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
WPFO
Livermore Falls loses EMS license due to staffing issues
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- The EMS service in Livermore Falls has lost its license due to a staffing shortage and cannot respond to calls, according to the Sun Journal. In a packed meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Amanda Allen told residents the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department’s EMS license was terminated.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
WPFO
South Portland City Council gives preliminary approval on flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of South Portland gave preliminary approval to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, according to the Press Herald. City councilors voted on the ordinance Tuesday night with the vote coming in at 5-to-2 in favor of the ban. Many are concerned the products...
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck during two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on East Avenue involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department. One pedestrian was killed as a result...
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
WPFO
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
Portland restaurants prepare for winter months
PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
WPFO
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
WPFO
Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
WPFO
Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
Biddeford man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A 71-year-old man from Biddeford is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Massachusetts. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Byam Elementary School in Chelmsford, according to a release from Chelmsford police. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the man...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
WPFO
Whitefield Select Board votes down petition to reopen discontinued road
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A citizen's petition asking the town of Whitefield to take a portion of a discontinued road and reopen it to the public was voted down Tuesday night by the select board. Board members voted 3-2 against putting the petition in front of voters at a town meeting...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but...
Comments / 0