Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Related
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Ulster County Tryst Leads to GMA Anchors Suspension
The tea coming out of the GMA-Anchor-Love-Affair has yet to cool off. One may even say, the tea is still piping hot. If you've been living under a rock the last week or so, let us fill you in. Good Morning America Anchor Affair. Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes...
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
westchestermagazine.com
The Winter Concerts to Bookmark in Westchester County
These Westchester venues have a handful of concerts lined up this season. You might want to add a ticket to your holiday wish list!. With the holidays in full-swing and the new year right around the corner, there’s so much to look forward to around the 914. How about adding a night full of live music and dancing to your list of winter festivities? Here’s a preview of upcoming concerts in Westchester.
CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story
If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck
On Tuesday firetrucks raced to the oldest operating inn in America as a fire broke out at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck. According to the Rhinebeck Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 2pm. That's when trucks were dispatched to the Inn located on Route 9 and West Market Street.
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz piano bar opens this week
The path to a piano bar began with a meeting in February, 2021, when New Paltz Planning Board members heard about a new vision for 107 Main Street; it ended with a bar full of silver-haired patrons singing along to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” A sneak peek of The Lemon Squeeze was offered on December 1 to a select list of community residents, who got to savor the atmosphere and taste the fare gratis for the evening with co-owner Ed Carroll playing host.
Most Holiday Decorated Restaurant Worth Short Drive From CNY for Christmas
The most holiday-decorated restaurant in the country is only a short drive from Central New York and it's totally worth the trip for Christmas. Dine in a winter wonderland for the Christmas season, under hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights and crystals. Cava Restaurant transforms its dining area throughout the year. But they go all out for the holidays.
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
yonkerstimes.com
Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie
Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1