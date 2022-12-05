Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.

