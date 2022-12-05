Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Missouri Christmas Tree Association contest winners honored with a ceremony
Jefferson City — Governor Mike Parson named Christmas tree growers from Franklin and McDonald counties as the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association's capitol tree and wreath contest. Governor Parson has proclaimed December as Christmas tree month in Missouri and hosted a special ceremony honoring the winners of...
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins
JEFFERSON CITY - Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday at 8 a.m. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms) One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms) One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms) One...
Bothwell Regional Health Center Receives Nearly $1.1 Million Grant
Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a nearly $1.1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. Funds will be used to create a single site for Bothwell’s three Sedalia family medicine clinics, as well as for medical student and resident...
Missouri University says no weed on campus ahead of recreational cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – Recreational use of marijuana will be legal for those 21 and older in Missouri on Thursday, but the University of Missouri announced it would continue to enforce federal laws prohibiting its use or possession. Slightly more than 53% of voters on Nov. 8 approved an...
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags
COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
MoDOT announces Jefferson City road project, unfunded needs meeting in Columbia
MoDOT announces that improvements are planned for the Highway 50/54 interchange in Jefferson City. The project involves rehabilitating the ramp from eastbound 50 to eastbound 54, which will include bridge deck repairs and an asphalt overlay on the driving surface. During this road work, the bridge and ramp will be closed for about a month and detours will be marked.
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The City of Holts Summit's growth and an increasing number of weekday calls has made it necessary for the city to begin searching for paid firefighters to beef up the Fire Department's volunteer workforce. According to Fire Chief Jason Turner, who is also a Division Chief...
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen
The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
Columbia City Council set to vote on fate of trash bags
View a replay of the City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council expects to vote on the fate of the city's recycling and trash bags Monday night. In the past, the Solid Waste Department recommended the city end the use of city logo bags. City leaders gave the community chances to The post Columbia City Council set to vote on fate of trash bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Kaiser man heads to trial in February for his role in murder of Columbia man
The last of three defendants in a Miller County murder case will proceed to trial. During a hearing Monday, Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Daniel Cole’s trial will proceed as scheduled on February 6, 2023. Cole is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Cole, Christopher English, and William Lucas were...
Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident
An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.
