The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO