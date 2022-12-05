ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Christmas Tree Association contest winners honored with a ceremony

Jefferson City — Governor Mike Parson named Christmas tree growers from Franklin and McDonald counties as the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association's capitol tree and wreath contest. Governor Parson has proclaimed December as Christmas tree month in Missouri and hosted a special ceremony honoring the winners of...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags

Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags

COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

MoDOT announces Jefferson City road project, unfunded needs meeting in Columbia

MoDOT announces that improvements are planned for the Highway 50/54 interchange in Jefferson City. The project involves rehabilitating the ramp from eastbound 50 to eastbound 54, which will include bridge deck repairs and an asphalt overlay on the driving surface. During this road work, the bridge and ramp will be closed for about a month and detours will be marked.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The City of Holts Summit's growth and an increasing number of weekday calls has made it necessary for the city to begin searching for paid firefighters to beef up the Fire Department's volunteer workforce. According to Fire Chief Jason Turner, who is also a Division Chief...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event

UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen

The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council set to vote on fate of trash bags

View a replay of the City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council expects to vote on the fate of the city's recycling and trash bags Monday night. In the past, the Solid Waste Department recommended the city end the use of city logo bags. City leaders gave the community chances to The post Columbia City Council set to vote on fate of trash bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!

Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident

An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.
COLE COUNTY, MO

