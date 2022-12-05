ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 244 points, or 0.7%, to 33,842 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Wall Street points higher ahead of jobs and inflation data

Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Thursday ahead of employment and inflation data that may offer hints about how aggressive the Federal Reserve's next move will be in its battle against inflation. Futures for the Dow inched up 0.2% and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy