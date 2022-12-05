Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 244 points, or 0.7%, to 33,842 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
Post Register
Wall Street points higher ahead of jobs and inflation data
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Thursday ahead of employment and inflation data that may offer hints about how aggressive the Federal Reserve's next move will be in its battle against inflation. Futures for the Dow inched up 0.2% and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell.
Post Register
Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded.
Comments / 0