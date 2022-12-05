Read full article on original website
Samantha Tate
2d ago
Don't judge as to why their loved ones might be in care facilities. Dementia is a difficult on so many levels. Instead of judging others about this, be am advocate for better care at facilities such as this.
Child walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A child is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
Police recommend assault charges against Phoenix officers involved in violent arrest
PHOENIX — Police have submitted assault charges to prosecutors against the two Phoenix officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it had received submittals from Phoenix police for charges against Eddie...
Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
KTAR.com
Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy
PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
'He'll get his karma': Valley crash victim reeling after suspect in cuts off ankle monitor and flees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Twenty-nine months and 22 surgeries later, a Valley woman is forced to relive a shocking crash that almost took her life. Dede Machowski said she feels sorry for the driver responsible, who is now on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor, a condition of his release ahead of trial.
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
KTAR.com
Metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter opens dog park for pets of survivors
PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter has opened a dog park tailored to survivors and their pets. The park is located at New Life Center’s shelter Goodyear hub near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. The facility is an extension of an enclosed basketball area and...
fox10phoenix.com
Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix
According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
ABC 15 News
Two people taken into custody after police investigation, rescue near I-10 and University Dr
Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after falling down a cliff near I-10 and University Drive Tuesday night. Phoenix and Tempe fire officials say they found a vehicle that had fallen 200 feet down a ravine. No information was given on the condition of the person rescued.
AZFamily
Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
santansun.com
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
Argument leads to shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots...
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake intends to sue Tempe for $3 million
PHOENIX — The family of Sean Bickings, who drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May, has filed notice with the City of Tempe that they plan to bring a $3 million wrongful death claim against the city. The claim is being brought by Bickings' mother, Turee Toro. Officials from...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children
With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, we're hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.
'We thought it was nothing': Valley couple surprised by wife's rare cancer, now raising money for surgery
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley couple is raising money for an upcoming surgery to remove a one-in-a-million tumor. It was about a month before Christine and Joshua Lanning celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary when she was diagnosed with Chordoma, a slow-growing bone cancer found in the spine. Worldwide, one...
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled Roommates
PHOENIX, AZ — In the year 2010, a family was struck with tragedy. Nicole Glass and her roommate Melissa Mason were strangled and left in their apartment. Nicole was pregnant at the time and her unborn baby died along with her. To this day, her family is still looking for answers to their murder case.
