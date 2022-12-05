ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Samantha Tate
2d ago

Don't judge as to why their loved ones might be in care facilities. Dementia is a difficult on so many levels. Instead of judging others about this, be am advocate for better care at facilities such as this.

12 News

Child walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy

PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Argument leads to shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Still Unsolved

Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled Roommates

PHOENIX, AZ — In the year 2010, a family was struck with tragedy. Nicole Glass and her roommate Melissa Mason were strangled and left in their apartment. Nicole was pregnant at the time and her unborn baby died along with her. To this day, her family is still looking for answers to their murder case.
PHOENIX, AZ
