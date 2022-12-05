Read full article on original website
Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways. One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The SPD has even benefited from the charity themselves as they received help when Sgt. David Kyle Elahi was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.
Holiday Celebrations 2022: Submit your photos here
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you having a holly jolly time this holiday season?. Let us see all the fun! Submit your photos and videos of pictures from any holiday celebration you may have during the 2022 holiday season. Whether it be family Christmas pictures, beautiful light adventures, or delicious...
New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe
The ULM Brass Band partnered with Caring Hands Hospice to put on Christmas concerts at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities. Southern students were changing tire when hit by 18-wheeler. Updated: 4 hours ago. New details released from Louisiana State Police. KNOE...
Eating during the holidays: How to stay healthy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Christmas is approaching, meaning many people will fill their plates with a lot of food. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how you can eat healthy this holiday season. Avis said it is best to not restrict yourself when eating during the...
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of Entergy payment scam
Caldwell Parish, La. (KNOE) - Sheriff Clay Bennett is warning residents of a scam involving texts from people claiming to be representatives with Entergy. The scammers apparently are requesting a payment by phone to prevent services from being disconnected, but Entergy released a statement saying they will not contact you by phone or text asking for a payment.
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is working on a wreck involving several vehicles on I-20 near the Stella Mill exit. The fire department and ambulance are on the scene. WMPD says at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. This is...
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Park lights up with holiday spirit
Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
postsouth.com
Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored
A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier receives prison sentence in civil rights case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Desadier has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by two years of probation. This is an updated story. Read the previous version below. Former Monroe police officer Jared Desadier will be sentenced later today, Dec. 7, 2022, for a violation...
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
