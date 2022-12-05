ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KNOE TV8

Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways. One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The SPD has even benefited from the charity themselves as they received help when Sgt. David Kyle Elahi was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Holiday Celebrations 2022: Submit your photos here

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you having a holly jolly time this holiday season?. Let us see all the fun! Submit your photos and videos of pictures from any holiday celebration you may have during the 2022 holiday season. Whether it be family Christmas pictures, beautiful light adventures, or delicious...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe

The ULM Brass Band partnered with Caring Hands Hospice to put on Christmas concerts at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities. Southern students were changing tire when hit by 18-wheeler. Updated: 4 hours ago. New details released from Louisiana State Police. KNOE...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Eating during the holidays: How to stay healthy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Christmas is approaching, meaning many people will fill their plates with a lot of food. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how you can eat healthy this holiday season. Avis said it is best to not restrict yourself when eating during the...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of Entergy payment scam

Caldwell Parish, La. (KNOE) - Sheriff Clay Bennett is warning residents of a scam involving texts from people claiming to be representatives with Entergy. The scammers apparently are requesting a payment by phone to prevent services from being disconnected, but Entergy released a statement saying they will not contact you by phone or text asking for a payment.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Park lights up with holiday spirit

Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
RUSTON, LA
postsouth.com

Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored

A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MONROE, LA

