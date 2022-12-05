Read full article on original website
White scores 16, Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton 64-50
LOS ANGELES -- - Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night. Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3). The Titans missed six consecutive shots and...
Cotton Bowl preview: Key players, X factors for USC, Tulane
Playing in a New Year's Six bowl is no small consolation prize for a USCteam that was 4-8 last season. And yet the tenor of their matchup against Tulanein the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic feels different on each side. For the Trojans, who were one game away from sliding into...
Takeoff's alleged murderer asks judge for money to hire private investigator in his defense
HOUSTON, Texas -- Two suspects accused or connected in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff went before a judge Wednesday regarding their bond conditions. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston, asked a judge for $5,000 to go toward hiring a private investigator in his defense, according to a motion filed on Monday.
Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in 'family matter'
Police were called to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home Tuesday night for reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to ABC station KTRK, citing Houston police. According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of...
Takeoff murder: Warrant filed to search accused killer's truck to see if evidence matching scene
HOUSTON, Texas -- A search warrant against a man accused in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff is raising questions about his murder. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police received a call about a shooting in downtown Houston. At...
Los Angeles City Council votes to ban sale, distribution of Styrofoam products
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban the sale or distribution of Styrofoam products Tuesday. The ordinance prohibits the sale and distribution of expanded polystyrene products -- commonly referred to as Styrofoam -- for businesses with more than 26 employees beginning in April 2023, and for smaller businesses in April 2024.
Autopsy indicates transgender woman found in Malibu died of drug overdose
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Day Rodas, a transgender woman whose body was found on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains last week, likely died of a drug overdose, investigators said Tuesday. Rodas was found deceased shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday near 33153 Mulholland Highway north of Malibu, according to...
Pedestrian struck, killed by city of Los Angeles sanitation truck in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A city of Los Angeles sanitation truck struck and killed a pedestrian in San Pedro early Monday morning, officials say. The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Pacific Avenue and W. 13th Street. Police say the pedestrian, described...
Hate crimes rise to highest level in 19 Years in LA County, report finds
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County rose to their highest level in 19 years in 2021, jumping 23% from the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by the county Commission on Human Relations. According to the report, there were 786 reported hate crimes...
