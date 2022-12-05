ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

White scores 16, Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton 64-50

LOS ANGELES -- - Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night. Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3). The Titans missed six consecutive shots and...
FULLERTON, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Cotton Bowl preview: Key players, X factors for USC, Tulane

Playing in a New Year's Six bowl is no small consolation prize for a USCteam that was 4-8 last season. And yet the tenor of their matchup against Tulanein the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic feels different on each side. For the Trojans, who were one game away from sliding into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Takeoff's alleged murderer asks judge for money to hire private investigator in his defense

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two suspects accused or connected in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff went before a judge Wednesday regarding their bond conditions. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston, asked a judge for $5,000 to go toward hiring a private investigator in his defense, according to a motion filed on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in 'family matter'

Police were called to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home Tuesday night for reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to ABC station KTRK, citing Houston police. According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council votes to ban sale, distribution of Styrofoam products

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban the sale or distribution of Styrofoam products Tuesday. The ordinance prohibits the sale and distribution of expanded polystyrene products -- commonly referred to as Styrofoam -- for businesses with more than 26 employees beginning in April 2023, and for smaller businesses in April 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy