The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Macon on Sunday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive in macon. The 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Riverside Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Northside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1 a.m. on...
MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
3 Georgia teens dead, 14-year-old critical after shooting at apartment complex
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 159 Stevens Drive, at West Club Apartments, at around 1:30...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive early this morning left 2 teens dead and 2 others in critical condition. Deputies responded to a call regarding multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. to find a 16-year old, two 18-year-olds, and a 14-year-old with gunshot wounds.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police say a Warner Robins restaurant employee who shot and killed an armed robber was acting in self-defense. "About 9:45 p.m. last night, there was a call received to 911 about a robbery in progress," Sergeant Justin Clark recalled. The call came in from the...
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
MACON, Ga. — Every now and then, it's fun to go out with your friends and grab a cocktail! However, it can take just one unattended drink to be taken advantage of. That's why one Macon bar is taking a shot at helping folks protect themselves from date rape drugs.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins paid special recognition to Houston County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker at city council. In February, he announced his retirement at the end of the year. Stalnaker has been serving Houston County for 50 years now. Of the 50 years, 38 were...
MACON, Ga. — Many people can agree that downtown Macon is growing. It has new restaurants and hotels, street expansions and many new stores. As it continues to grow, Bibb County wants to make sure that a trail of trash doesn't follow behind all of the progress. "Every time...
Na'Lani will be crowned Honorary Little Miss Christmas Bolingbroke. She will get to ride in the parade and receive donated gifts from the community.
