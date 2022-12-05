ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

The Georgia Sun

84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash

The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon

MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
MACON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
PERRY, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
