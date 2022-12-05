Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Holiday Celebrations 2022: Submit your photos here
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you having a holly jolly time this holiday season?. Let us see all the fun! Submit your photos and videos of pictures from any holiday celebration you may have during the 2022 holiday season. Whether it be family Christmas pictures, beautiful light adventures, or delicious...
KNOE TV8
“Santa in the Park” to offer photos with Santa, crafts, food and more
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Santa is coming!. As part of Christmas at Kiroli Park, The Kiroli Foundation will be hosting “Santa in the Park” this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022. The event will last from 1 - 4 p.m. “Santa in the Park” will consist of live dance...
KNOE TV8
New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe
The ULM Brass Band partnered with Caring Hands Hospice to put on Christmas concerts at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities. Southern students were changing tire when hit by 18-wheeler. Updated: 4 hours ago. New details released from Louisiana State Police. KNOE...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Downtown El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in El Dorado with a look at the amazing things to do. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, Rick Rowe showcases the El Dorado Murphy's Art District and everything it has to offer. He visits businesses and talks with its...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Park lights up with holiday spirit
Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
KNOE TV8
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
KNOE TV8
Eating during the holidays: How to stay healthy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Christmas is approaching, meaning many people will fill their plates with a lot of food. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how you can eat healthy this holiday season. Avis said it is best to not restrict yourself when eating during the...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways. One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The SPD has even benefited from the charity themselves as they received help when Sgt. David Kyle Elahi was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is working on a wreck involving several vehicles on I-20 near the Stella Mill exit. The fire department and ambulance are on the scene. WMPD says at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. This is...
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
Monroe man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Annie Jones finds calling early in life
When Annie Jones was in seventh grade, she told her family and consumer science teacher that she wanted her job one day. Her dream became reality in January 2006, when that teacher, Randy Parnell, called Jones to announce her retirement. Jones had attended Simsboro High School from elementary through high...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Thomas Road and Cypress Street restored
Update: The traffic lights have been restored for Thomas Road and Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department advised that traffic lights are out on Thomas Road and Cypress Street around Splane Drive in West Monroe, La. West Monroe Police are asking drivers to treat the […]
NBC 10 News Today: Sentencing for former Monroe Police officer happening today
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins reported that the sentencing for former Monroe Police officer Jared Desadier will happen today, December 7, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
Franklin Parish man accused of assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
City sets special alcohol election; says goodbye to Pearce
Ruston’s City Council made it official Monday night — voters will get a chance to change alcohol regulations during an election to be held next March. The City Council addressed the matter after Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters Sharon Parnell announced late last month that 2,793 signatures on a alcohol sales petition had been certified as real and belonging to Ruston residents.
Comments / 0