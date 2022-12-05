STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways. One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The SPD has even benefited from the charity themselves as they received help when Sgt. David Kyle Elahi was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.

