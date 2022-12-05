ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

By Amy Norton
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jk3Vt_0jXqy4DY00

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests.

Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new study, of over 200,000 U.S. adults, found that those who'd suffered a bout of shingles were up to 38% more likely to suffer a stroke in the next 12 years, versus those who'd remained shingles-free. Meanwhile, their risk of heart disease, which includes heart attack, was up to 25% higher.

The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association , do not prove that shingles directly raises the risk of cardiovascular trouble.

But it is biologically plausible, according to the researchers: The reactivated virus can get into the blood vessels, causing inflammation, and that could contribute to cardiovascular "events" like heart attack and stroke.

Some past studies have found that cardiovascular risks can rise after shingles, but they have looked at the short term.

It hasn't been clear how long that risk persists, said Dr. Sharon Curhan , the lead researcher on the new study.

"Our findings demonstrate that shingles is associated with a significantly higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event, and the elevated risk may persist for 12 years or more after having shingles," said Curhan, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston.

That's an important finding, said Dr. Elisabeth Cohen , an ophthalmologist and professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in New York City.

"What they're showing is the short-term risk doesn't just go away," said Cohen, who studies shingles-related eye disease.

While shingles is very common, it is not taken as seriously as it should be, according to Cohen.

It all starts with the chickenpox virus, called varicella zoster. Once a person contracts that virus — as nearly every American born before 1980 has — it remains dormant in the body, hiding out in the nerves.

Generally, the immune system keeps the virus in check. But when a person's immune function weakens — due to age, illness or medications, for instance — the varicella zoster virus can reactivate, causing shingles.

Typically, shingles causes a painful skin rash consisting of fluid-filled blisters, and usually clears up in a few weeks, according to the CDC.

In some cases, shingles affects the area around the eye — a condition called herpes zoster ophthalmicus — which can lead to serious problems like ulcers on the cornea and lasting vision loss. Meanwhile, between 10% and 18% of people with shingles develop postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), nerve pain that can last for months to years after the skin rash recedes.

Shingles eye disease, Cohen said, is linked to a greater risk of stroke in the short term, compared with milder shingles.

The latest study looked at shingles as a whole. Curhan said it's not clear whether shingles complications, like PHN and eye disease, are tied to greater increases in the risks of heart disease and stroke in the long term.

Through much of the study period, there was no shingles vaccine.

The good news is there is now a highly effective one available, both doctors said.

"Shingles vaccination could provide a valuable opportunity to reduce the burden of shingles, and also possibly reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications," Curhan said.

The CDC recommends that adults age 50 and older get two doses of the shingles vaccine, called Shingrix. It's also recommended for people age 19 and up who have weakened immune systems due to disease or medical treatments.

The vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing shingles and PHN in healthy adults, with immunity remaining strong for at least seven years, the CDC says. It's somewhat less effective for people with weakened immunity.

The latest findings are based on over 200,000 U.S. health professionals who were followed for up to 16 years. During that time, just over 3,600 had a stroke, while 8,620 developed heart disease.

Overall, people with a history of shingles were up to 38% more likely to suffer a stroke, with the risk being greatest five to eight years post-shingles. Similarly, their risk of heart disease was up to 25% higher, peaking at nine to 12 years after their shingles episode.

Those were the risks after the researchers took many other factors into account — including age, chronic health conditions, weight, exercise habits and smoking.

Anyone unlucky enough to have had shingles can, unfortunately, get it again, Cohen pointed out. So those people should be vaccinated when eligible, too.

"Most of us who've had shingles — and I'm one of them — never want to get it again," Cohen said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on shingles .

SOURCES: Sharon Curhan, MD, ScM, physician and epidemiologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston; Elisabeth Cohen, MD, professor, ophthalmology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City; Journal of the American Heart Association, Nov. 16, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Vitamins, Fish Oil, Minerals: Which Supplements Help or Harm the Heart?

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Manufacturers make all kinds of health claims, but can taking a dietary supplement actually lower your heart disease risk? A comprehensive analysis of prior research suggests that in certain cases the answer is yes. Some types of supplements – such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) -- do provide a cardiovascular leg up. But many supplements were found to...
Wyoming News

Black Patients With Brain Tumors Less Likely to Get Surgery Than Whites

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than white patients are, according to a large U.S. study. The research, which looked at two national databases, found that on average, Black patients were less likely to have surgery recommended for any of four types of brain tumor. That included three considered benign (non-cancerous) and one that is a deadly type of brain cancer. ...
Wyoming News

Melanoma Patients Who Fail Standard Meds May Have Another Option

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds. Researchers found that the therapy doubled the amount of time melanoma patients lived without their skin cancer progressing, versus a long-used drug called ipilimumab (Yervoy). The approach, called tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, harnesses the natural tumor-fighting ability...
Wyoming News

AHA News: You're Not a Polar Bear: The Plunge Into Cold Water Comes With Risks

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Jumping into icy cold water in the dead of winter might seem like a crazy idea, but the so-called polar bear plunge has become a popular activity, often paired with raising money for charity. Boosting its allure is another anything-but-hot trend, the practice of cold therapy, based on the belief that exposing the body to cold water and air may strengthen the immune system and improve cardiovascular health. Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame helped promote...
Wyoming News

Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mastectomy has long been the standard of care for certain breast cancer patients, but it still may be more extensive than many women need, a new study suggests. Researchers found that many women who have two or even three breast tumors may be able to have breast-conserving lumpectomies instead of having the entire breast removed. That's because newer, more sensitive imaging techniques have...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, the Illness Afflicting Celine Dion?

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stiff-person syndrome: Superstar singer Celine Dion announced Thursday that she is living with this rare neurological condition and has canceled and postponed tour dates to deal with her health issues. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," Dion, 54, said on Instagram. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy