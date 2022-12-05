ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?' Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women

By Cara Murez
 4 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same.

Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.

Women, meanwhile, were 27% more likely to be advised to lose weight or reduce their salt intake, and 38% more likely to receive recommendations to exercise.

Women were also 11% more likely to be advised to cut fat and calories.

The study findings were presented Saturday at a meeting in Singapore organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology and the Asean Federation of Cardiology.

"Following our analysis, we conducted a review of the literature to find possible explanations for the results. This demonstrated that a potential root of the discrepancy in advice is the misconception that women have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than men," said study author Dr. Prima Wulandari of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"Our findings highlight the need for greater awareness among health professionals to ensure that both women and men receive the most up-to-date information on how to maintain heart health," Wulandari said in an ESC news release.

Previous research had shown that women with heart disease received less aggressive treatment compared with men.

For this study, researchers used data from a U.S. federal health and nutrition survey conducted from 2017 to 2020.

It included more than 8,500 men and women between 40 and 79 years of age with no history of heart disease. More than 2,900 were eligible to receive statin drugs because they had an increased risk for heart disease.

ESC guidelines recommend adults of all ages do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous intensity, aerobic physical activity each week.

Diet recommendations emphasize plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, and limiting salt intake to less than 5 grams per day.

People who are overweight or obese should lose weight to lower blood pressure, lipids and the risk of diabetes, reducing their risk of heart disease, the guidelines say.

Statins are recommended based on individual characteristics, including age and heart disease risk, according to the ESC.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart disease .

SOURCE: European Society of Cardiology, news release, Dec. 2, 2022

Wyoming News

Workplace Fumes, Dust Could Raise Odds for Rheumatoid Arthritis

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests. Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported Dec. 6 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Exposure to any of...
Wyoming News

Black Patients With Brain Tumors Less Likely to Get Surgery Than Whites

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than white patients are, according to a large U.S. study. The research, which looked at two national databases, found that on average, Black patients were less likely to have surgery recommended for any of four types of brain tumor. That included three considered benign (non-cancerous) and one that is a deadly type of brain cancer. ...
Wyoming News

Melanoma Patients Who Fail Standard Meds May Have Another Option

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds. Researchers found that the therapy doubled the amount of time melanoma patients lived without their skin cancer progressing, versus a long-used drug called ipilimumab (Yervoy). The approach, called tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, harnesses the natural tumor-fighting ability...
Wyoming News

Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mastectomy has long been the standard of care for certain breast cancer patients, but it still may be more extensive than many women need, a new study suggests. Researchers found that many women who have two or even three breast tumors may be able to have breast-conserving lumpectomies instead of having the entire breast removed. That's because newer, more sensitive imaging techniques have...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

AHA News: You're Not a Polar Bear: The Plunge Into Cold Water Comes With Risks

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Jumping into icy cold water in the dead of winter might seem like a crazy idea, but the so-called polar bear plunge has become a popular activity, often paired with raising money for charity. Boosting its allure is another anything-but-hot trend, the practice of cold therapy, based on the belief that exposing the body to cold water and air may strengthen the immune system and improve cardiovascular health. Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame helped promote...
Wyoming News

Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests. Among 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration, 50% of those treated with aflibercept (Eylea) could be weaned off the drug after one year, compared with only 17% of those treated with bevacizumab (Avastin), researchers found. "The results from...
Wyoming News

Special Human-Cat Bond May Have Started 10,000 Years Ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows. The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say. As farming became a way of life, cats served as ancient pest control, killing rodents and making a bond with people that continues to this day. ...
Wyoming News

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, the Illness Afflicting Celine Dion?

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stiff-person syndrome: Superstar singer Celine Dion announced Thursday that she is living with this rare neurological condition and has canceled and postponed tour dates to deal with her health issues. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," Dion, 54, said on Instagram. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms...
Chowan Herald

Flexibility...

Maintaining a routine in our daily lives is important. Yet, being flexible is just as important. We cannot predict the future or what may come next in our lives. Fixating on what we cannot control is detrimental to our mental health. Flexibility is also important physically. If we practice stretching our bodies, we are less likely to pull muscles or injure ourselves. Additionally, being flexible with those around us can...
Wyoming News

Your Dog's Behavior Is in Its DNA

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Is your pooch a herder or a hunter? You can try taking them to a trainer, but new research shows much of their behavior is hardwired in their DNA. For the new study, researchers analyzed DNA samples from more than 200 dog breeds and surveyed 46,000 pet-owners to try to suss out why certain breeds act the way they do. “The largest, most...
Wyoming News

