James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'ripping good yarn' that asks important questions
James McAvoy says his fantasy drama series, "His Dark Materials," is family entertainment with serious undertones that he hopes spark conversations.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 HBO Max, Episode 3 Recap: The Five Dramatic Moments
"It's OK to be yourself" was the message hammered home in "Gossip Girl" season two, episode three, it just took a whole lot of drama (and drugs) to get there.
tatler.com
HBO smash-hit The White Lotus will return for Season 3
The impossibly glamorous and wildly popular HBO series The White Lotus is set to return once more following its second season in a Sicily, according to Deadline. The news comes after the Season 2 premiere was watched by 7.6 million viewers, with figures going on to hit an all-time high last month as the show climbed to become the weekly top title on HBO Max, according Warner Media.
nexttv.com
‘His Dark Materials’ Final Season on HBO December 5
The third and final season of fantasy drama His Dark Materials premieres Monday, December 5 on HBO. Two episodes air that night. The series is based on The Amber Spyglass, a novel by Philip Pullman. There are eight episodes. The season sees Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow! Gets Premiere Date at Apple TV+ — See 'Retro-Future' Dramedy's First Photos
Billy Crudup‘s moonshot will begin in February. Hello Tomorrow!, a dramedy starring and executive-produced by the Morning Show star, will premiere with three episodes on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the streamer announced Thursday. New, half-hour episodes will follow weekly on Fridays through April 7. Hello Tomorrow! is set in a “retro-future world” in which Crudup’s Jack is a lunar-timeshare salesman “of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him,” per the official synopsis. The cast includes Alison Pill (Star Trek:...
Harry and Meghan news: Palace officials ‘weren’t contacted for comment’ over Netflix documentary – latest
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the raft of accusations lodged against them across the first three episodes of the hotly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all documentary began streaming on Thursday, with Harry accusing the royals...
James McAvoy Calls Out Showtime's Shamless For Copying One Of His Scenes From The Original
These days, James McAvoy is widely regarded as a legit A-lister in most Hollywood circles. He's also considered by some to be one of the finest actors of his generation, earning rave reviews for his work in tentpole productions (the "X-Men" franchise and "Split," for example) and more indie-minded fare ("Atonement," "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby") alike. 20 years ago, however, McAvoy was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself on the U.K. entertainment scene.
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Reportedly Linked to DC Anti-Hero
Rumors have been swirling in recent weeks that Momoa, who also leads the "Aquaman" franchise, views a potential Lobo film as his "DC dream project."
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 4 Full Trailer Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been telling a twisted tale on the small screen in the Apple TV+ series Servant, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last. A full trailer for the forthcoming season hints at even more confounding and unsettling mysteries unfolding in these episodes, with the conclusion of this journey sure to reveal long-awaited answers while also introducing even more mysteries. Whatever the future holds for the series, audiences will sure be left guessing right up until the final moments. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 of Servant below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating himself to death all while attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch The Whale: WHERE TO WATCH THE WHALE: As of now, the only way to watch The Whale is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 9. You can find...
Meghan Markle Says Her Engagement Interview Was 'Orchestrated Reality Show'
Meghan Markle said "we weren't allowed to tell our story" because "they" did not want it in the new Netflix docuseries.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
