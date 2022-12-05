ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppyluv
3d ago

A lot of schools are doing nothing about bullies because the bullies parents bully the school. Glad the kid stood up for himself.

Randy Bradford
2d ago

And just exactly where were these school officials when the kid was being bullied?? I'd have brought a lawsuit charging the School with failure to protect her son if they persisted on punishing her boy, or harassing her!!

Randy Bradford
2d ago

Our middle son had an incident like this in JH, he'd been friends with a boy in grade school, but he dropped out of football, and the other boy was a jock. This was a cue for bully boy to call my son weak, lazy, etc. He'd smack my son in the head in the hall, call him names. In the lunch room one day, the kid shoved my son from the back, he had had enough! He shoved the boy in return, even harder, my son being the bigger boy, the shove sent him sprawling against a wall, and sliding down! They were both punished, even though my son was careful NOT to actually hit the other kid, and teachers saw/knew of the abuse toward my son, but he never again had an issue with the bully!

