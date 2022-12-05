Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 526 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 2% and nearly 2.3%, respectively. Tesla shares shed 6.4% on...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
1 Top Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Soars
The price of Zscaler's stock might be down, but its business is red-hot right now.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts believe these fast-growing companies could skyrocket next year.
Detroit News
Stocks waver on Wall Street following a 4-day losing streak
New York – Stocks wavered between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving prospects uncertain for the market to break a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 33,579 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
CNBC
The Fed can’t stop raising interest rates due to these 4 factors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. Not enough people are reentering the workforce. That makes it more difficult for the Fed to stamp out wage inflation. There's a mismatch between job openings and job seekers. While many...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Russian oil just got hit with sanctions and a price cap after months of lead up. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Good morning, Opening Bell crew. Phil Rosen here, reporting from New York. If you take anything away from today's newsletter, let it be this: As of today, Russian oil faces a new European Union embargo, as well as a price cap. Scroll down for details. If this was forwarded to...
CNBC
Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
It'll take months for the impact on Russian oil from the EU price cap to feed through – and how bad it is depends on these 3 things, PIMCO says
It will be months before we know the real impact of the EU price cap on Russian oil, PIMCO said. Where oil will be depends on 3 things, PIMCO's commodities strategist Greg Sharenow said. These include how many ships Russia can procure and how many loaders abide by the rules.
Motley Fool
Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve’s difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index’s gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Stocks aren't pricing in the potential for a significant slowdown in the economy as the Fed will have to keep pushing interest rates higher, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve will hold rates at about 5% for an extended time, Goldman Sachs multi-asset solutions co-CIO, Maria Vassalou, said. Markets haven't fully priced in the potential for a significant slowdown next year, she added. "What the market is pricing in, in terms of terminal rate, may actually be...
US gas prices are now cheaper than they were a year ago
US gasoline prices are now cheaper than they were one year ago, providing relief to Americans that have spent 2022 grappling with the worst inflation in decades.
TechCrunch
Investors sound the alarm about possible private equity tech deals
This is something you don’t see every day. Last week, rumors surfaced that Vista Equity Partners was interested in buying Coupa. Today, Coupa’s largest shareholder, HMI Capital, with 4.8% of the stock, made a letter to the Coupa board public, stating that it would oppose any deal that it believed undervalued the company.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Motley Fool
If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?
The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks smoked as oil, tech stocks lead markets lower
U.S. stocks sunk Monday as investors digested the first releases in a week full of economic data and mulled what recent data could mean for Federal Reserve policy ahead. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell by 1.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down by 1.4%, or more than 480 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell by 1.9%.
