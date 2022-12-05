ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Stocks waver on Wall Street following a 4-day losing streak

New York – Stocks wavered between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving prospects uncertain for the market to break a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 33,579 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
CNBC

Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
Motley Fool

Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
The Hill

Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve’s difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index’s gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
TechCrunch

Investors sound the alarm about possible private equity tech deals

This is something you don’t see every day. Last week, rumors surfaced that Vista Equity Partners was interested in buying Coupa. Today, Coupa’s largest shareholder, HMI Capital, with 4.8% of the stock, made a letter to the Coupa board public, stating that it would oppose any deal that it believed undervalued the company.
Motley Fool

If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...
Axios

Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC

The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks smoked as oil, tech stocks lead markets lower

U.S. stocks sunk Monday as investors digested the first releases in a week full of economic data and mulled what recent data could mean for Federal Reserve policy ahead. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell by 1.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down by 1.4%, or more than 480 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell by 1.9%.

