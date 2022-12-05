ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Jay Shetty Announces Inaugural World Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6gQW_0jXqxS2I00

Jay Shetty is embarking on his first world tour, Variety has learned exclusively. The bestselling author, podcast host, social media sensation, life coach and former monk has announced tour dates for “ Jay Shetty: Love Rules ” in 2023.

The tour is described as a 90-minute experience where Shetty will lead the audience through live meditations, experiments and demonstrations related to health, love and wellness.

“I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience,” Shetty said in a statement. “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow from together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

The tour will follow the release of Shetty’s second book, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” which comes out on Jan. 31. Shetty is also the author of the global bestseller “Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday,” which was released in 2020.

Shetty hosts the hugely popular “On Purpose” podcast, which is the #1 Health and Wellness podcast in the world. A self-proclaimed “purpose coach,” the digital creator has a massive presence with over 50 million followers across social media and his videos being viewed more than 10 billion times.

Shetty held a one-night only show in 2019 at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., where tickets sold out immediately, but “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” will mark his first-ever touring show.

The 32-date tour begins with its North American leg in February and March of 2023, and the international dates will then kick off in April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kpeL_0jXqxS2I00

See the full itinerary for the “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” tour below…

“Jay Shetty: Love Rules” North America Dates

Tue, Feb. 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Academy of Music

Wed, Feb. 22, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri, Feb. 24, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Mon, Feb. 27, 2023 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Wed, March 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Thu, March 02, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, March 04, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Mon, March 06, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

Tue, March 07, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Thu, March 09, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sun, March 12, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tue, March 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Thu, March 16, 2023 – Toronto, CA – Massey Hall

Jay Shetty: Love Rules Australia, Asia and Europe Dates

Fri, Apr. 21, 2023 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre – Plenary Hall

Mon, Apr. 24, 2023 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

Thu, Apr. 27, 2023 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Sat, Apr. 29, 2023 – Singapore – The Theatre at Mediacorp

Tue, May 2, 2023 – Mumbai, IN – Tata Theatre

Wed, May 3, 2023 – Mumbai, IN – Tata Theatre

Fri, May 5, 2023 – Hyderabad, IN – Shipakala Vedika

Sat, May 6, 2023 – Bangalore, IN – Good Shepherd Auditorium

Thu, May 11, 2023 – Dubai, AE – Dubai Opera

Sun, May 14, 2023 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Mon, May 15, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré

Wed, May 17, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri, May 19, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat, May 20, 2023 – Manchester/Salford, UK – The Lowry

Mon, May 22, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

Tue, May 23, 2023 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Wed, May 24, 2023 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Sat, May 27, 2023 – Madrid, ES – Palacio de Congresos

Mon, May 29, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – ​​Teatre Victoria

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
Variety

‘Blue Planet II’ Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll Productions as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

London-headquartered factual producer Plimsoll Productions has hired BAFTA and Emmy-nominated “Blue Planet II” producer Mark Brownlow as an executive producer. Newly backed by ITV Studios, Plimsoll is bringing Brownlow on board to report directly into chief creative officer of natural history and science Martha Holmes. Brownlow is best known for his work on the acclaimed BBC-produced and David Attenborough-narrated blue chip “Blue Planet II” and its successful follow-up series “Frozen Planet II.” With more than 20 natural history titles to his name, Brownlow has spent the last 28 years with BBC. Most recently, he executive produced a 10-part wildlife series for Apple TV+, along...
Variety

Christine Vachon, Lav Diaz Join Rotterdam Film Festival Jury, Indian Cinema Program Revealed

The International Film Festival Rotterdam has unveiled its competition juries for its 52nd edition. U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits include “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Far From Heaven” and “Carol,” and Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, who won Venice’s Golden Lion for “The Woman Who Left,” are among the Tiger Competition jurors. The first titles in the Short and Mid-Length strand have been revealed as well as a program that looks at the socio-political development of India over the past 30 years. Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said the announcements are “testament of the broadening and deepening of our program, from the delights of...
Variety

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Roots, Iggy Pop and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a heavy-hitting lineup of support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour will open for the North American shows, which kick off next March in Vancouver at BC Place. Iggy Pop and the Roots will join the band on select European dates, and King Princess will play a string of shows on both legs of the 23-date tour. With stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and...
Variety

VidCon Reveals Initial List of Creators Slated to Appear at June 2023 Anaheim Confab

VidCon, the fan and industry event producer celebrating YouTubers and other digital creators, unveiled the first round of featured creators confirmed to its flagship convention in Anaheim, Calif., in June 2023. Creators scheduled to appear at the 12th annual event, to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 21-24, 2023, include: Anthony Padilla, Alyson Stoner, Claudipia, DangMattSmith, Drew Afualo, Duolingo, GeorgeNotFound, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld (of The Try Guys), Michelle Khare, Niki Nihachu (Nihachu), Ranboo, Rebecca Parham (Let Me Explain Studios), SeanDoesMagic, and Spencewuah. Additional details on programming, speakers, partner activations, and more featured creators confirmed to attend...
ANAHEIM, CA
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

Cinedigm Buys SXSW Genre Bender ‘Jethica,’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm has acquired SXSW genre bender “Jethica” from New York’s Visit Films for U.S. release, Variety can reveal. Pete Ohs’ offbeat movie — which premiered in Austin, Texas, earlier this year — follows Jessica, who lives in fear of a man named Kevin that follows her everywhere she goes. While on a road trip in New Mexico, she reconnects with old high school friend Elena who has been hiding out at her deceased grandmother’s ranch. When Kevin mysteriously appears again, Jessica and Elena seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him for good — but Kevin is different from other...
MARYLAND STATE
Variety

Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival. “Nothing happened overnight; it took a lot of patience and time to be yourself on American television,” said Amer, when speaking on the lengthy journey to be allowed to tell his story in an authentic way within American television. “They put a lot in front of you for...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

New York’s Legendary Kim’s Video — And Its Stranger-Than-Fiction Story — Is Getting a Feature Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

New York’s legendary video rental store Kim’s Video is getting the feature documentary treatment. “Kim’s Video,” which will open the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section, is produced by Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films, and will unearth the stranger-than-fiction story behind the New York cornerstone’s vast collection of movies. The documentary is directed by award-winning filmmakers David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (“Girl Model”), and executive produced by Fremantle’s head of global documentaries Mandy Chang (“Collective,” “Writing With Fire”). “Kim’s Video” follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker David Redmon on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
Variety

Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons

HBO Max has canceled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” after two seasons. The reality series, which was created by Issa Rae, is the third unscripted series to get the axe at the streamer this week. First, as exclusively reported by Variety, was Elan Gale’s fan-favorite “FBoy Island” on Monday, followed by voguing competition series “Legendary” on Tuesday. Those shows ran for two and three seasons, respectively. Named after the 2012 Frank Ocean song “Sweet Life,” the series followed a friend group of Black 20-somethings through their career and personal pursuits while living in South L.A. Season 1 debuted in 2021, while Season 2...
Variety

‘The Fortune Handbook’ Director Kelvin Sng Presents Pan-Asian Film ‘Don’t Go Home Tonight’ at ATF

Singaporean filmmaker Kelvin Sng has wrapped his latest film “Don’t Go Home Tonight” and presented it at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. Sng is known locally as “Million Dollar Director” as his previous films “The Fortune Handbook” (2017) and “Taxi! Taxi!” (2013) both breached the million dollar mark at the Singapore and Malaysia box office. Both those films were comedies and “Don’t Go Home Tonight” is a departure for Sng. The story revolves around five different cafe tables over the course of one night. The tables are occupied respectively by Singaporeans, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese and Americans. When a...
Variety

Lesley Land, ‘Much-Loved’ Channel 4 Publicist, Dies

Lesley Land, a longtime publicist at U.K. public broadcaster Channel 4, has died. She was 41. Variety understands Land died unexpectedly at home last Friday. She had worked at Channel 4 for eight years, predominantly on popular factual and entertainment. She had recently been working on comedian David Baddiel’s documentary about antisemitism, “Jews Don’t Count,” shortly before her death. In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Everyone at Channel 4 is deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend, Lesley Land, passed away last Friday.” “Lesley joined Channel 4 in 2014. She was the driving force of many of Channel 4’s...
Variety

Miss Universe Pageant Moves to Streaming via Roku Channel, as Deal With Fox and Steve Harvey Ends (EXCLUSIVE)

After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Among the changes in the move: Steve Harvey, who had hosted for five years as part of the pageant’s deal with Fox (with the exception of 2021, when that pact was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also won’t be back. According to Miss...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Sam Ryder on Being Championed by Sia, Eurovision Success and New Album ‘There’s Nothing but Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder could reasonably be described as the most positive person in pop. When greeted with a “How are you?” as he pops up on Zoom, Ryder replies “I’m fantastic!” During the interview, he uses the word “joy” seven times in response to a single question and (jokingly, in fairness) describes the M4 – a soulless stretch of freeway that runs through the West of England – as “a gorgeous, picturesque stretch of road.” His natural energy and enthusiasm could, if bottled, easily be used to fuel a small country. Of course, Ryder has plenty to be positive about. In the...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America Readies ‘Mariachis,’ ‘Coyotl’ as Boss Fernando Medin Talks Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to launch the merged HBO Max Discovery+ streaming service in Latin America before the end of 2023, marking out the region as the first territory outside the U.S. to bow the combined streamer. WBD is also fully “committed” to combining global U.S.  content with “extremely compelling IP created locally” in Latin America, Fernando Medín, WBD president and MD Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, told Variety, citing two titles from Brazil, true crime docuseries “A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez,” and the development of “City of God,” a series continuation from the Fernando Meirelles...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy