Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru

The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11 am- 2 pm.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Center located at 309 Cora Street. The Marshal’s Cook Team will be preparing their award-winning jambalaya to celebrate senior citizens for the holidays.

Everyone can remain in their vehicle while prepared to-go plates are handed out. Walk-ups are welcome.

Last year, over 550 plates were served and the plan is to serve more this year.

All senior citizens of the community are encouraged to join.

Lafayette City Marshals