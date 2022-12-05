ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Us1Di_0jXqxOkc00

The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11 am- 2 pm.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Center located at 309 Cora Street. The Marshal’s Cook Team will be preparing their award-winning jambalaya to celebrate senior citizens for the holidays.

Everyone can remain in their vehicle while prepared to-go plates are handed out. Walk-ups are welcome.

Last year, over 550 plates were served and the plan is to serve more this year.

All senior citizens of the community are encouraged to join.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1nDx_0jXqxOkc00 Lafayette City Marshals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hilliard museum to host gala honoring Roger Ogden, philanthropist and art benefactor

The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art. The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
wbrz.com

Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River. Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy