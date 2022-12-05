ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Centennial High School wins regional We The People hearings

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up9PJ_0jXqxJKz00

Students from Centennial High School won the annual We the People hearings, a competition put on by the Center for Civic Education, and will move on to represent our county in the state championships.

The competition, hosted by the County Superintendent of Schools, lets teams from each high school compete for a chance to win either the 20th or 22nd District title.

Students from Centennial beat out the competition, becoming the overall regional winner. They will represent Kern County at the statewide championships next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Maya Ramey, a representative of the spirit team at Liberty High School, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market. The Holiday Vendor Market is hosted by the Liberty High School Justice Spirit team and will take place at Liberty High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th. The market will feature various local vendors, food trucks, the spirit and dance teams at Liberty High, and Santa Claus himself.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

CMN Day of Giving: Ken Keller, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital President

President and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Ken Keller joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the continuing expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center. Keller accepted his new leadership role at Memorial in December 2018 after serving as the hospital’s chief operating officer for four years where he provided important leadership to achieve operational efficiency of a $440 million healthcare enterprise serving all of Kern County.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
southkernsol.org

The reimagining of Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Community Center

On Wednesday, November 16, the Bakersfield City Council held a meeting to discuss their plans for renovating Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield. City councilmember Andrae Gonzales stated that many community members have voiced a need in Kern County to invest in local parks and recreation programs in an equitable manner and address some of the current needs in disadvantaged neighborhoods.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year

A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
VISALIA, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy