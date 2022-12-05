The world’s biggest sports tournament is well underway, and if you’ve caught the soccer bug, you may be wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022. One of the biggest upcoming matches is the knockout stage match between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal is a team with a lot of historical success and one with many eyes on it, not least because it’s also the team that hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the best footballers of all time. Can Portugal move past Switzerland into the next round after their match, or will the Swiss team end Portuguese dreams. You’ll have to watch the action unfold to find out, and thankfully there are plenty of ways to do so, including a free Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream.

2 DAYS AGO