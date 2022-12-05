Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Syracuse.com
World Cup Quarterfinals schedule: Knockout bracket, time, TV channel, free live stream
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarterfinals on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022), with just eight elite international teams remaining on the bracket. The complete Quarterfinals will be broadcast on FOX and Telemundo, and can be streamed live via free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
NBC Washington
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain
The final Round of 16 match takes place this afternoon as Morocco take on Spain. Here's where to go to give it a watch.
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Sporting News
When is the Hopman Cup 2023? Dates, host city and how to watch returning tennis tournament
The Hopman Cup will return to the international tennis calendar next year for the first time since 2019. The mixed team competition has changed hands from the traditional host city of Perth, and will now head to the French Riviera. Ahead of the 2023 event, The Sporting News takes you...
Fortune
The best passport in the world is from United Arab Emirates. Here are the special perks
UAE passports provide greater global mobility than any other country in the world.
Netherlands vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR
How to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this quarter-final clash.
Where To Watch Brazil v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream
Brazil take on South Korea in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Here’s where you can watch the game.
Digital Trends
Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream: Watch the game for free
The world’s biggest sports tournament is well underway, and if you’ve caught the soccer bug, you may be wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022. One of the biggest upcoming matches is the knockout stage match between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal is a team with a lot of historical success and one with many eyes on it, not least because it’s also the team that hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the best footballers of all time. Can Portugal move past Switzerland into the next round after their match, or will the Swiss team end Portuguese dreams. You’ll have to watch the action unfold to find out, and thankfully there are plenty of ways to do so, including a free Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Netherlands start time, odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
It's a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Argentina and the Netherlands to get to Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Argentina had to regroup after opening with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They went on to win Group C and defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. The Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador but were never in danger and finished atop Group A before their 3-1 victory against the USMNT last Friday. Argentina have won two World Cups (1978 and 1986), while Netherlands have never won it but have been runners-up three times. Argentina also have lost two finals, including 2014 when they beat the Dutch on penalties in a semifinal matchup.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Comments / 0