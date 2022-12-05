Read full article on original website
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1: Goncalo Ramos scores sensational hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo axe to reach quarter-finals
IT had been a seriously ballsy call from Portugal boss Fernando Santos. By benching Cristiano Ronaldo, he was risking tantrums, accusations of disrespect and the prospect of a bombshell interview with whoever the Portuguese Piers Morgan might be. And yet, just as Erik Ten Hag has found at Manchester United,...
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
The Notion of a Historic World Cup Surprise Was Just a Tease
Morocco’s inspired run remains an outlier in a tournament that has only reinforced the status quo when it comes to true World Cup contenders.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
NBC Connecticut
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
World Cup 2022: Morocco knocks out Spain on penalty kicks to advance to quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two of Spain's three penalties as Morocco pulled the upset of the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds in a penalty-kick win over the 2010 champions. Achraf Hakimi calmly chipped the ball down the middle past a diving Unai Simón for the game-clinching penalty. The game went to penalty kicks after the two sides tied 0-0 in regulation and failed to score a goal in extra time.
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
Sporting News
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal vs Morocco? Latest updates ahead of World Cup quarterfinal
Portugal secured their place in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style as Fernando Santos' side stormed to a 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland. A dominant performance in Lusail has revived confidence of Portugal pushing on to win a first ever World Cup in Qatar. However, despite Portugal's...
Luis Enrique SACKED as Spain manager after shock World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco with new boss announced moments later
SPAIN coach Luis Enrique has been sacked after his country’s World Cup flop. The former Barcelona boss had see-sawed on his position after hinting he planned to quit ahead of the penalty-shoot-out defeat by Morocco and then suggesting he wanted to stay instead. But just two days after Luis...
NBC Los Angeles
Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Morocco stunned Spain in a late-game upset, winning 0(3)–0(0) on three penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. Portugal, meanwhile, kept their early...
Little-known reason behind Morocco star Achraf Hakimi’s penguin celebration after World Cup penalty win over Spain
ACHRAF HAKIMI celebrated in peculiar fashion after knocking Spain out of the World Cup, and the reason behind this has now been revealed. The Paris Saint-Germain star did a penguin celebration after his panenka penalty saw Morocco progress into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history.
Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea
Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong has been declared not for sale by Barcelona.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
NBC Sports
Moroccan Players Give Yassine Bounou Victory Toss After Historic Win vs. Spain
Morocco will be doing a lot of celebrating in the coming days after pulling off a major upset over Spain in the World Cup round of 16, and nobody deserves to party harder than Bono. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been a brick wall throughout the tournament. The team only...
Soccer-France record a reward for my patience, says Giroud
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud believes his France scoring record is a great example for young players because it was a reward for his resilience after a career featuring many ups and downs.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta
Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
