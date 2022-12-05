Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
QLine, Huntington Place bills get approval in late-night final session in Lansing
In the final hours of their two-year session, legislators passed dozens of bills and sent them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration. Other measures — proposals to change Michigan’s presidential primary date, to scale back a potential spike in the tipped minimum wage and to expand a tax break for lower-wage workers — stalled and were left for the next Legislature, which will flip from Republican to Democratic control.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids’ economic recovery outpaces state
The Right Place debuted its first State of the Region report, highlighting the year’s wins and what to expect in the year ahead. The report was detailed by The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen during the organization’s annual Economic Outlook event Thursday morning. In the report,...
Detroit News
Michigan health care leaders urge more state aid amid staff shortage
Hospitals across Michigan have lost 1,700 staffed beds since 2020 in large part due to economic and staffing challenges, state healthcare leaders said at a Tuesday press conference. Hospitals and health systems throughout the state are challenged today as they have never been challenged before, Michigan Health and Hospital Association...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Axis Automation to invest nearly $6M in West Michigan growth
An automation solutions provider in Walker plans to expand its team and operations in the region. Axis Automation on Wednesday, Dec. 7, announced plans to invest $5.7 million for a business expansion project in collaboration with The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). According to the company,...
WWMTCw
Affordable housing bills head to governor's desk
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Four bills for affordable housing in Michigan are heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk. The housing package is made up of bi-partisan bills that would make it easier for builders and developers to create affordable housing in Michigan. Another story: Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development.
New fee for drivers could be in Michigan’s future
A new fee could be put on the shoulders of Michiganders based on the number of miles that they drive.
Michigan's minimum wage increases on Jan. 1, but legal challenges remain
Michigan's minimum wage is set to increase starting Jan. 1, 2023 for both regular minimum wage employees, tipped employees and training wages.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan's Minimum Wage Is Set To Increase In 2023
Here's how much more money you'll be making next year.
MI Democrat controlled legislature could push semiautomatic firearms ban in 2023 session
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newly introduced bills in Lansing would ban future sales and ownership of semiautomatic rifles and the open carry of them in Michigan. On the anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting last week, State Rep. Jeffrey Pepper of Dearborn introduced two bills to address gun violence.
Measly increase set for minimum wage in Michigan unless courts side with workers
Workers were promised a minimum wage of $12 an hour. It never happened.
WNEM
Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
Group aims to create new teacher certification options
A group of 39 intermediate school districts from across the state is working on a new program that would allow prospective teachers to start the certification process separately from obtaining a bachelor's degree.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3
A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting […] The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
