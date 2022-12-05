ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Rapids Business Journal

QLine, Huntington Place bills get approval in late-night final session in Lansing

In the final hours of their two-year session, legislators passed dozens of bills and sent them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration. Other measures — proposals to change Michigan’s presidential primary date, to scale back a potential spike in the tipped minimum wage and to expand a tax break for lower-wage workers — stalled and were left for the next Legislature, which will flip from Republican to Democratic control.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids’ economic recovery outpaces state

The Right Place debuted its first State of the Region report, highlighting the year’s wins and what to expect in the year ahead. The report was detailed by The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen during the organization’s annual Economic Outlook event Thursday morning. In the report,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan health care leaders urge more state aid amid staff shortage

Hospitals across Michigan have lost 1,700 staffed beds since 2020 in large part due to economic and staffing challenges, state healthcare leaders said at a Tuesday press conference. Hospitals and health systems throughout the state are challenged today as they have never been challenged before, Michigan Health and Hospital Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Axis Automation to invest nearly $6M in West Michigan growth

An automation solutions provider in Walker plans to expand its team and operations in the region. Axis Automation on Wednesday, Dec. 7, announced plans to invest $5.7 million for a business expansion project in collaboration with The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). According to the company,...
WALKER, MI
WWMTCw

Affordable housing bills head to governor's desk

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Four bills for affordable housing in Michigan are heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk. The housing package is made up of bi-partisan bills that would make it easier for builders and developers to create affordable housing in Michigan. Another story: Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3

A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting […] The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
