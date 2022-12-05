Read full article on original website
Elkton Christmas parade is Saturday night
Elkton will host its annual Christmas parade Saturday night. Todd County Welcome Center Director Charlotte Myers says the parade commences from the high school at 5 p.m. and heads north to go around the square and then go west on West Main Street. Carolyn Wells will be hosting a book-signing...
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
UPDATE: Roadway back open after crash shuts down MLK Parkway lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in front of Mathews Nissan and Pizza Hut. At 8:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes of MLK were shut down, which was causing traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
Portion of Main Street in Bowling Green closed for water main repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of Main Street closed between Center and College Streets from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as crews repair a water main break. “We hope to have this issue fixed and road open by 2 p.m. today,” according...
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Looking for ways to help at Christmas? Here are several options in Hopkinsville
Giving gifts to charitable organizations and families in need at Christmas is a tradition many people commit to every year. If you are a tried-and-true holiday benefactor, or if you are new to this idea, there are several ways to help in Hopkinsville and Christian County. Hoptown Chronicle has compiled...
Police: Drunk driver hits house
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges, after police say he drove drunk and ran into a house. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Corbly Avenue. Police say Juan Alonzo told them he was trying to move a car, but accidentally...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
