ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Original, Longtime ‘Sesame Street’ Cast Member Bob McGrath Dies At 90

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZcXq_0jXquwmh00
  • Actor and singer Bob McGrath died on December 4 2022
  • He was 90 years old and passed away peacefully surrounded by family
  • McGrath was an original cast member of ‘Sesame Street’ for much of its run, playing Bob Johnson

Bob McGrath died on December 4, 2022. He was 90 when he passed away at his New Jersey home. News of McGrath’s passing comes from statements issued by his family. McGrath was an original cast member of the educational series Sesame Street and further news of his passing came from Sesame Workshop.

“The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today,” reads a family Facebook post, which continues, “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was known to his fans as the character of Bob Johnson but he served many roles on the program.

The life of Bob McGrath

McGrath was born as Robert Emmett McGrath on June 13, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois. From childhood, he showed an affinity for the arts and using performance to spread joy, as he would sing along whenever his mother played the piano; his mother encouraged his interests by enrolling him in a theatre program as well. He attended the University of Michigan’s School of Music and joined the Glee Club. Along the way, he befriended fraternity brother David Connell, who went on to become executive producer of Sesame Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLQ3I_0jXquwmh00
Singer and actor Bob McGrath / © Children’s Television Workshop /Courtesy: Everett Collection

But first came Sing Along with Mitch, starring Mitch Miller. He also successfully performed Irish and Japanese folk songs, which made him very famous abroad. His historic tenure with Sesame Street began in 1969, when Connell tapped into old connections when casting for the new program. By joining, McGrath became one of the original human cast members and went on to appear in 460 episodes across 47 seasons.

Memory lane and ‘Sesame Street’

Remembered as a singer, actor, musician, and author, McGrath touched many people’s lives and his passing has left many grieving. “Words cannot begin to express what Bob meant to me: a role model, a mentor, a friend,” says Sesame Street cast member Alan Muraoka in a statement on Instagram. “His kindness and wicked sense of humor were such a joy, and I loved him so much. Rest well my friend. You did good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1zXZ_0jXquwmh00
SESAME STREET, Roscoe Orman, Loretta Long, Savion Glover, Bob McGrath, Ruth Buzzi, & the rest of the cast, celebrating Season 25, 1993-1994. (c)CTW. Courtesy:Everett Collection

McGrath also leaves behind wife Ann Logan Sperry, who he married in 1957. Together, they built a family comprised of five children, five granddaughters, and three grandsons. Around the time of their marriage, the couple settled in New Jersey, living in Teaneck until 2017, shortly after McGrath retired from Sesame Street. It is evident that in all areas of life, McGrath embodied what made Sesame Street so cherished and that is why Sesame Workshop said, in a tribute, “We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

Rest in peace, a cultural icon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OloWf_0jXquwmh00
The cast of Sesame Street is mourning a huge loss / ©PBS/courtesy Everett Collection (photo by Richard Termine) / Everett Collection

Comments / 6

Related
Distractify

'Sesame Street' Icon Bob McGrath Has Reportedly Passed Away at 90

Actor and author Bob McGrath, best known as a longtime cast member of Sesame Street, where he played Bob Johnson, has reportedly passed away. Bob also starred in the TV series Sing Along. Bob's family members announced his death announced on Dec. 4, 2022, via Facebook. Many fans have taken...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
hypebeast.com

Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49

Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy