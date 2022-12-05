Read full article on original website
Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’
After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The White Lotus’ Penultimate Episode Is a Frustrating Tease
After five weeks of sexy intrigue, The White Lotus is suddenly stalling. Though “Abductions,” the penultimate episode of Season 2, still features sex and sadness, it’s mostly packed with overheated foreshadowing. And that’s really saying something, as the show has been thick with insinuation since the very first scene.
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
Terry Seattle Tries to Find Out Who Killed Santa in the Trailer for Murderville's Christmas Special
Someone's killed the Christmas spirit in the trailer for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. Will Arnett is back as Detective Terry Seattle in the Murderville Christmas special, where he investigates who slayed Old Saint Nick with the help of celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph. "Santa...
Hein’s Picks: Life Imitates Art as Warwick Davis Returns to Willow
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
A New Crew of Kids Take Over the Basement in the Teaser for That '90s Show
The first teaser for That '90s Show has arrived. In the minute-long first look at the That '70s Show spin-off, a new group of teens make the beloved Forman basement their headquarters. Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) return in their iconic roles, excited (perhaps less so on Red's part) to open their home to their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her band of friends.
Hollywood Flashback: Paul Dano Made Noise With ‘Little Miss Sunshine’
This year has been a memorable one for Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in The Batman and currently stars with Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Steven Spielberg’s awards contender, The Fabelmans. After starting his career as a child actor, Dano found a breakout role in the 2006 road-trip dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, alongside co-stars Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin. Hailing from co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the story focuses on a family traveling across the country in a Volkswagen bus to get youngest child Olive (Breslin) to Southern California to compete...
‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Kills His Doppelgänger in Brandon Cronenberg’s Latest
What if you could send your clone to be punished for your crimes? Neon’s “Infinity Pool,” written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (“Possessor”), stars Alexander Skarsgård as a novelist who accidentally kills a man while on vacation. Yet in this foreign land, the punishment is death: either his own, or for the right price, the death of a fabricated doppelgänger. Mia Goth also stars in the thriller, hinting at what would happen if “The White Lotus” merged with “The Purge” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” with a bit of an “Us” twist. Per the official synopsis, while staying at an isolated island resort,...
Jay Duplass Cast as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The cast of Percy Jacskon and the Olympians continues to grow. Jay Duplass (Transparent, The Chair, Industry) and Timothy Omundson (Psych) are the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series. They will star as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, "Hades feels like an outcast...
Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Go to War in the Trailer for Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923
"You attack my family, it’s gonna be the last thing you ever do," says Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton in the trailer for 1923. The Yellowstone spin-off, which also stars Helen Mirren and Timothy Dalton in leading roles, sees the Duttons of years past go up against Donald Whitfield (Dalton) to stake their claim of the valley. "The range war's already started," Jacob says, as they prepare to hold onto their land by any means necessary.
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Willow Makes His Triumphant Return in Disney's Long-Awaited Sequel
More than 30 years after Willow first delighted fans, Lucasfilm’s fantasy epic continues on Disney+. The sequel series follows sorcerer Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect their enchanted land from a sinister new enemy. Also today: Peacock bows...
Three Pines Is a Mystery Series Worthy of Jessica Fletcher
It’s strange to say about a show with so much killing, but Three Pines is a pleasure to watch. In the spirit of Murder, She Wrote, it’s a mystery series set in a quirky small town, where bloodshed is balanced by meals at the local bistro and visits with a poet who cradles her pet duck like a baby. Even some of the deaths have wacky panache, like when a woman gets electrocuted at a curling match or an heiress gets flattened by a statue of her own father. Jessica Fletcher herself couldn’t ask for more whimsical crimes.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
