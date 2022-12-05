ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

From gingerbread coffee to instant cold brew, here are the 6 best coffees to grab from Trader Joe's

For many caffeine lovers, enjoying a morning cup of Joe is both a lifestyle and a necessity. In addition to it being revitalizing, coffee is delicious and decently beneficial for your health — a recent study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine found that individuals who routinely drank between 1.5 and 3.5 daily cups of unsweetened or sugar-sweetened coffee were about 30% less likely to die than non-coffee drinkers during a 7-year follow-up period.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
CNET

Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.

Comments / 0

Community Policy