Syracuse.com

Everyday Cheapskate: 13 new uses for an old credit card

Before you cut up an expired credit card -- or toss that silly fake one you got as junk mail -- consider all the great things you can do with it!. 1. Bookmark. It’ll keep your place and act as a handy straightedge for underlining or highlighting. 2. Glass...
GOBankingRates

How To Create Your Holiday Spending Fund

This holiday season, it might seem tempting to throw caution to the wind and bid adieu to any budgetary planning. Or, perhaps you're expecting to go over your holiday budget out of necessity rather...
US News and World Report

Tipping Point: New Tip Guidelines for Holiday Giving

NEW YORK (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping. There are so few established norms on year-end giving viewpoints about who should get tips over the holiday season – and how much they should get – can be all over the map.

