Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Eleven Warriors
KingJoseph Edwards Enjoys Visit from Larry Johnson, Ohio State Commits Jermaine Mathews and Arvell Reese Earn Ohio Defensive Player of the Year Awards
On Monday, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson was busy recruiting The Peach State for the Buckeyes, stopping to see several high-priority prospects. Alongside Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Tim Walton, Johnson did an in-home visit with 2023 four-star defensive tackle commitment Kayden McDonald, who committed to OSU on Oct. 31.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau and Tommy Eichenberg Lead 10 AP All-Big Ten Selections from Ohio State
Five Ohio State players made the Associated Press’ All-Big Ten first team while five other Buckeyes made the second team. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg each made the AP All-Big Ten first team, giving the Buckeyes the second-most first-team selections behind Michigan.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Begins Big Ten Play Against Defensive-Minded Rutgers
A month into the season, Ohio State finally gets thrown into the Big Ten fire against a red-hot foe in Rutgers. Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 B1G) Schottenstein Center 7 p.m. ESPN2. The 6-2 Scarlet Knights are only on a one-game win streak, but they’re just five days removed from a statement win against then-No. 10 Indiana in which they held the Hoosiers under 50 points in a 15-point victory. Rutgers could make it back-to-back wins over ranked Big Ten teams Thursday, but it will have to play in Columbus against a Buckeye team that’s won every game it’s played at the Schott by more than 20 points.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal
Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal to play a sixth season of college football elsewhere. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker announced Monday that he is entering the portal with one more year of eligibility, though he plans to remain with the Buckeyes for their College Football Playoff run.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Asks For “Additional Support” of Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness Collectives
Ohio State is making a public plea for fans to provide additional support to its NIL collectives. In Ohio State’s first direct call for fans to donate to collectives, athletic director Gene Smith urged Buckeye faithful to partner with the collectives that have helped the university's student-athletes engage in name, image and likeness opportunities, saying the organizations need more financial support to remain at the forefront of NIL in collegiate athletics.
Eleven Warriors
Choosing Violence
The Ohio State football program is a dangerous place to be coy. Every press conference, recruiting visit, tweet, grunt - any noise seeping out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center is captured and amplified for the masses to consume. All coaches, especially the one of charge, have to embrace that reality.
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh And Roddy Gayle Jr. Talk Progress During Freshman Season, Upcoming Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
Brice Sensabaugh, Roddy Gayle Jr. and several other young Buckeyes are gearing up to play the first Big Ten opponent of their college career on Thursday. Ohio State hosts Rutgers in its ninth game of the season at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Scarlet Knights will be a step up in competition from the Buckeyes' last time out against St. Francis, a mid-major team it blew out by 37, but Ohio State has already taken on three ranked opponents in 2022-23.
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
Eleven Warriors
A Look Around the Conference Before Ohio State Opens League Play Against Rutgers
Ohio State has faced three ranked opponents, played in the Maui Invitational and participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge already through eight games this season. But we have yet to see how the Buckeyes fare against conference competition. Ohio State 2022-23 Conference Schedule. DATE OPPONENT LOCATION. DEC. 8 RUTGERS COLUMBUS,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in the Week 5 Release of the AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State women's basketball has been a force to be reckoned with this season, leading the team to continue climbing the rankings week to week. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 3 in the AP Poll – 11 spots above where head coach Kevin McGuff's squad began the year as the No. 14-ranked team in America. Ohio State falls behind defending national champion South Carolina and 2022 Final Four participant Stanford in the poll, while Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top-five spots.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia
Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys
As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
Comments / 3