‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Naples that has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
One dead in Lehigh Acres crash
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A pickup truck was headed north on Woodburn Drive toward the intersection of Greenbriar Boulevard. A sedan was traveling west on Greenbriar Boulevard, approaching the same intersection.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman arrested after Cape Coral hit-and-run
A woman driving in Cape Coral hit a biker on Dec. 6 and drove off without checking on the victim, giving aid, or calling 911. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bailey Marie Edoff Ingersoll, 24, struck the victim while driving a silver Kia. She was driving east near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Hillsborough County
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after causing a crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street North and East Lake...
Woman killed after being hit by car in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Immokalee Monday evening. The crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. A sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man from...
Man accused of diving into East Naples canal to escape traffic stop
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he bailed from his vehicle and swam across a canal to escape a traffic stop in East Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Aurelio Reyes, 30, was spotted in a Honda pickup truck around 2:15 a.m. He was on Livingston Road near Radio Road, driving at 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. When deputies attempted to pull him over, Reyes ignored their lights and sirens and continued to speed.
Police chase: Driver leads Fort Myers Police on pursuit through Colonial Blvd
A driver in a sedan led Fort Myers police on a wild chase Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexxus Brianna Cruz was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges after the chase. The chase occurred near Colonial and Veronica Shoemaker in Fort Myers. Police say...
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP
A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking and ripping children off the ground that she...
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
‘He saved Elena’s life’: Off-duty Polk County first responder saves child on parade float
Parents of a 1-year-old Winter Haven girl say she is alive today because of the heroic actions of an off-duty first responder at a Christmas parade.
