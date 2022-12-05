A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he bailed from his vehicle and swam across a canal to escape a traffic stop in East Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Aurelio Reyes, 30, was spotted in a Honda pickup truck around 2:15 a.m. He was on Livingston Road near Radio Road, driving at 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. When deputies attempted to pull him over, Reyes ignored their lights and sirens and continued to speed.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO