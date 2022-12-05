ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One dead in Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A pickup truck was headed north on Woodburn Drive toward the intersection of Greenbriar Boulevard. A sedan was traveling west on Greenbriar Boulevard, approaching the same intersection.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested after Cape Coral hit-and-run

A woman driving in Cape Coral hit a biker on Dec. 6 and drove off without checking on the victim, giving aid, or calling 911. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bailey Marie Edoff Ingersoll, 24, struck the victim while driving a silver Kia. She was driving east near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of diving into East Naples canal to escape traffic stop

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he bailed from his vehicle and swam across a canal to escape a traffic stop in East Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Aurelio Reyes, 30, was spotted in a Honda pickup truck around 2:15 a.m. He was on Livingston Road near Radio Road, driving at 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. When deputies attempted to pull him over, Reyes ignored their lights and sirens and continued to speed.
NAPLES, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL

