Roswell Election Results: Sarah Beeson wins runoff for City Council seat
ROSWELL — Roswell voters have elected Sarah Beeson to serve the remainder of Marcelo Zapata’s term as Post 1 City Council member. Beeson defeated Allen Sells in a runoff Tuesday night with 52.% of the vote. Turnout was slightly lower than the general election last month. In the...
Monroe Local News
Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops
The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
wuga.org
ACC commissioners to look at allowing guesthouses to ease housing crunch
Athens Clarke County commissioners are set to meet tonight for their regular monthly voting meeting with an agenda that looks likely to turn the meeting into a lengthy affair. One item that commissioners are expected to deal with is an ordinance allowing the creation of accessory dwelling units or ADUs. If passed, the new measure would allow homeowners to construct a guesthouse which could be rented out.
fox5atlanta.com
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
'This thing is not going anywhere' | Fulton County commissioners say it's not defunding PAD
ATLANTA — Controversy over money sparked heated moments at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday. It all stemmed from comments board member Bob Ellis made last month about the Police Alternatives and Diversion Initiative or PAD. "I think we should stop funding that," Ellis said. "It's...
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
Gwinnett county government employees to receive cost of living payment
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — At their Tuesday meeting, Gwinnett County commissioners approved a cost of living payment for government employees that is intended to support retention and to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce. The county says on Dec. 16, eligible full-time employees will receive...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
northgeorgialiving.com
Now Open: Cumming City Center
BRINGING A “Main Street Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.t Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.
City council passes modest updates to Atlanta’s tree ordinance
Atlanta city council passed several revisions to the city’s dated tree ordinance on Monday, representing the first new measures approved in years aimed at protecting the city’s trademark tree canopy.
Construction workers trapped by rising flood waters while trying to clear Alpharetta sewer
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Three workers were rescued by Alpharetta firefighters after quickly rising flood waters left them stranded while working on a construction project. Officials say firefighters were called to an area behind North Point Community Church on North Point Pkwy. for a water rescue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration issues statement on State Board of Elections investigation
Cobb County Board of Elections and Resignation issued the following statement about the State Board of Elections’ investigation into the problems with the county’s absentee ballot process over the course of the primary and U.S. senate runoff election:. The Cobb Board of Elections is aware of and will...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb elections officials cooperating with state investigation into absentee ballot concerns
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County election officials say they will cooperate with a state investigation into the county's use of absentee ballots. The investigation by the state Board of Electors, centers around the application process for absentee ballots. On Friday, a Superior Court judge ordered the county extend the...
smokesignalsnews.com
Voting schedule for Jan. 3, 2023 runoff
Call for Election: https://sos.ga.gov/news/call-special-election-state-house-district-7 Voter Registration Deadline: December 5, 2022 (new and changes) ** Note: Absentee by mail ballot applications for elderly/disabled/military need to be requested each election year, in order to receive ballots, by mail, for the remainder of that year; time frame to request begins 78 days prior and ends 11 days prior to the election.
The Citizen Online
Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City
9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
$30K worth of THC vape pens found in Hall County delivery hub
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Federal and local agencies in Hall County have confiscated $30,000 worth of THC vape pens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the packages at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28.
State Election Board launches 2nd investigation into Cobb County after issue with absentee ballots
COBB COUNTY — The Georgia State Election Board told Channel 2 Action News they have launched their second investigation into Cobb County’s management of absentee ballots after the board learned some voters did not receive their ballots in a timely matter for the Dec. 6 runoff. The Cobb...
fox5atlanta.com
Students complain district needs to correct violence problem at Gwinnett schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A day after Gwinnett County Public School educators held a secret meeting to discuss on campus violence, some students are speaking out about the problems. Sophomore Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School says the district needs to address the problem and find real solutions. "A...
Several Gwinnett County teachers hold private meeting to talk about protecting themselves
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County teachers met Monday night for a private, closed-door meeting to discuss staff safety after two school employees were injured by students recently. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Lanier High School where another incident happened on Friday.
