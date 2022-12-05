ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wuga.org

ACC commissioners to look at allowing guesthouses to ease housing crunch

Athens Clarke County commissioners are set to meet tonight for their regular monthly voting meeting with an agenda that looks likely to turn the meeting into a lengthy affair. One item that commissioners are expected to deal with is an ordinance allowing the creation of accessory dwelling units or ADUs. If passed, the new measure would allow homeowners to construct a guesthouse which could be rented out.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Now Open: Cumming City Center

BRINGING A “Main Street Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.t Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.
CUMMING, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Voting schedule for Jan. 3, 2023 runoff

Call for Election: https://sos.ga.gov/news/call-special-election-state-house-district-7 Voter Registration Deadline: December 5, 2022 (new and changes) ** Note: Absentee by mail ballot applications for elderly/disabled/military need to be requested each election year, in order to receive ballots, by mail, for the remainder of that year; time frame to request begins 78 days prior and ends 11 days prior to the election.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City

9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA

