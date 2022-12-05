Read full article on original website
Wlisa
3d ago
convicted FELON, 3 prior gun/ violence, does anyone see a common occurrence in these stories? smsh
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holyoke police investigation on Pine and Hampshire streets
The Holyoke police were conducting an investigation on Pine and Hampshire streets Wednesday night.
Springfield Police use DNA to identify suspect in 1990 cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD - Police in Springfield are one step closer to solving a cold case murder.On Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released composite images of a suspect in the sexual assault and murder of 17-year-old Shana Price in 1990.DNA from the suspect was used to develop and image of what he looked like at the time of the crime and what he looked like today. Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia was hired to use its phenotyping technology to make predictions about the suspect's physical traits based on his DNA. Predictions from the DNA included that he is a male and has brown to light brown complexion, brown/hazel eyes, black hair color and zero to few freckles. His ancestry has been predicted to be African Admix, which may include African-Caribbean, Latino Dominican Republic or African American. "To the person responsible for Shana's murder, we have your DNA, we have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you," Gulluni said.Price's body was found on December 26, 1990, at Blunt Park in Springfield by a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman who was arriving for work. Anyone with information is asked to call a special tip line at (413) 432-9881.
Chicopee police and mayor to discuss deadly and reckless driving within the city
The Chicopee police and mayor are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent increase in deadly crashes and reckless driving within the city.
South Hadley man charged with murdering father, attempted arson
The son of a South Hadley man killed in September has been charged for his murder.
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
Craig R. Weise of South Hadley accused of murdering father, attempting to set house on fire
A South Hadley man has been charged in connection with the September slaying of his 70-year-old father in the South Hadley home the two shared. He’s also been accused of attempting the burn the home down after the reported murder occurred. Craig R. Weise, 35, stands accused of murdering...
Bloomfield man convicted of murdering Hartford man in 2018
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018. Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls. Police: Man shot, and killed driver instead of paying for accident damages […]
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford
A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
Snapshot of a killer: Hampden DA looks to DNA phenotyping to solve 1990 cold case Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD - For the second time in almost seven years, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is looking to DNA phenotyping to catch a killer who has eluded law enforcement for decades. No arrests were made in the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old Shana B. Price in 1990. Her...
State police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Charlton that left 2 people dead
CHARLTON, Mass. — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton on Wednesday that left two people dead. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road found a trio of vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. Police responded to 43 School Street Monday morning around 5 a.m. and found a 49-year-old man lying face down in his kitchen in a pool of blood.
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
Hampden DA poised to announce development in 1990 Springfield murder investigation of 17-year-old Shana Price
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is poised to announce a development in the unsolved murder of 17-year-old Shana Price that dates back more than 30 years. A spokesman for Gulluni was not specific about the development and said more information will come at a press conference Wednesday morning. Price...
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
Getting Answers: questions over body-cam video in officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge. Yasir Fardan is the suspect who was injured in the officer-involved shooting two...
Duane Miller, 49, was Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning
The Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning at an apartment on School Street was Duane Miller, a 49-year-old resident of the building, according to a police report. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, 21, of Springfield, faces a murder charge connected to Miller’s death. Springfield Police said in their report that...
