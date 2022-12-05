ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

Wlisa
3d ago

convicted FELON, 3 prior gun/ violence, does anyone see a common occurrence in these stories? smsh

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Springfield Police use DNA to identify suspect in 1990 cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD - Police in Springfield are one step closer to solving a cold case murder.On Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released composite images of a suspect in the sexual assault and murder of 17-year-old Shana Price in 1990.DNA from the suspect was used to develop and image of what he looked like at the time of the crime and what he looked like today. Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia was hired to use its phenotyping technology to make predictions about the suspect's physical traits based on his DNA. Predictions from the DNA included that he is a male and has brown to light brown complexion, brown/hazel eyes, black hair color and zero to few freckles. His ancestry has been predicted to be African Admix, which may include African-Caribbean, Latino Dominican Republic or African American.    "To the person responsible for Shana's murder, we have your DNA, we have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you," Gulluni said.Price's body was found on December 26, 1990, at Blunt Park in Springfield by a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman who was arriving for work. Anyone with information is asked to call a special tip line at (413) 432-9881.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
GREENFIELD, MA
WTNH

Bloomfield man convicted of murdering Hartford man in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018. Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls. Police: Man shot, and killed driver instead of paying for accident damages […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. Police responded to 43 School Street Monday morning around 5 a.m. and found a 49-year-old man lying face down in his kitchen in a pool of blood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy