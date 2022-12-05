Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
atmos Welcomes Workwear Styles With Caterpillar + Colour Plus Co. Collaboration
Tokyo-founded sneaker and streetwear retailer, atmos, is launching a new collaboration between Caterpillar and Colour Plus Co. The new collaboration finds the sweet spot between fused styles by looking at Caterpillar’s construction-focused cadence and Colour Plus C0.’s refreshing take on 90s-inspired staples. Appearing in the collection is a selection of jackets, overshirts, button-down shirts, T-shirts, shorts and heavy-duty pants – aptly designed for the fall and winter seasons. Livening the garments are fleece, denim, corduroy and cotton fabrics in hues of deep dandelion, slate, beige, peanut butter, merlot and more.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Dresses Its 550 in "Vintage Indigo"
New Balance is constantly keeping its audience on its toes. The footwear specialist has had a successful few months with consistent releases of its popular 2002r, 990v3, and 9060 silhouettes, but now NB is supplying the latest iteration of its 550 sneaker. This new “Vintage Indigo” colorway has been announced...
hypebeast.com
Oakywood Helps You Build the Productivity Station of Your Dreams One Magnet at a Time
Oakywood, a small Polish brand founded by woodworker Mateusz Haberny, looks to reinvent workplace comfort. Following a rebrand, Oakywood introduces its MagSafe collection, a set of wooden desk and office accessories designed to fit within the Apple ecosystem, including an iPhone Stand, an Apple Watch Stand, an iPhone Desk Shelf Mount and an iPhone Wall Mount. The new line accommodates classic and standing desks and offers universal office solutions for the modern professional.
hypebeast.com
Snuggle Up With Aabe x OBEY’s Blanket Collaboration
With fall and winter’s cool temperatures, sometimes one might want more than just a coat or hat. Responding to this desire, OBEY has reunited with Dutch blanket maker Aabe for a new seasonal offering. By uniting with the heritage brand that has been producing blankets since 1811, OBEY’s new...
hypebeast.com
Dickies Gets a Luxurious Studded Makeover Courtesy of Gucci Vault
Workwear pioneer Dickies has come a long way since its formative years in 1920s Texas, as it has just teamed up with Gucci Vault to release a luxurious capsule of reworked classics. Dickies is no stranger to a collaboration, often seeing its staple workwear pieces imagined by luxury imprints including...
hypebeast.com
Arc’teryx Unveils Its System_A Drop 4 Collection
Continuing its System_A, Arc’teryx has now returned with the fourth drop of its performance-focused division that explores the intersection between outdoor technology and disruptive style. Helmed by Taka Kasuga, the line was launched in 2021 and “embodies the innovative spirit of its parent company. System_A delivers performance-ready garments designed to endure extreme conditions and with a distinctly youthful spirit.”
hypebeast.com
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Recycled Felt” Keeps Sustainability at the Fore
Is continuing to push its GEL-LYTE III model to new heights with a sustainable approach, keeping the environment in mind across its all-new “Recycled Felt” rendition. The 1991 silhouette receives an eye-catching makeover, which boasts uppers injected with waste material held in place by transparent shields. Repurposed felt is highlighted with blended grey and black strands, while outlined brand logos hit the medials, mudguards, heels, and rears in contrasting vibrant hues.
hypebeast.com
eBay's Best Holiday Gifts for Sneakerheads, Tech Fans, Watch Collectors and More
The time for gift-giving is fast approaching with the holiday season now in full force. eBay, the world’s original online marketplace, has cemented itself as one of the go to destinations for gift shopping with a wide range of products ideal for all lifestyles, whether for sneakerheads, tech lovers and fashion enthusiasts. Shoppers will also feel at ease when buying kicks, tech and more with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee services, assuring quality and customer satisfaction. For those in need of guidance, the company also utilizes search and sales data from its most popular categories to curate a list of its most sought-after gifts – a great tool for gift-giving ideas for anyone in your life.
hypebeast.com
Berghaus' Latest "Dean Street" Collection Celebrates British Dance Music
Berghaus is celebrating British dance culture’s past and present with a new PRESS FWD campaign that presents its new “Dean St” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new campaign for the collection has been shot in Happy Valley — the Kent location where thousands of people danced to ’80s and ’90s rave music. As a whole, the PRESS FWD campaign has been launched to merge two generations of U.K. dance music and Berghaus has enlisted Radio 1 DJ, Fabio, and drum & bass producer, DJ Rap, to meet with two new-generation producers — Mixtress and IZCO — who are currently flying the flag for British dance music.
Hypebae
Exploring Nike’s Pioneering Athlete Partnerships Shining Light on the Next Generation of Sport
With Nike’s 50th-anniversary celebrations earlier this year including a Spike Lee-directed film and an immersive exhibition in Hong Kong, the brand is not only reminiscing on the past during this milestone but looking to the next 50 years, and beyond. Championing the future faces of sports, Nike continues to...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Gets Cozy With Its Out of Office Mule Duo
Virgil Abloh‘s vision continues to be instilled into everything Off-White™ delivers, and this couldn’t ring truer for the House’s latest footwear offering — the Out of Office Mule. While sneakers are a huge part of Off-White™’s identity — both from an in-house and collaborative perspective...
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
hypebeast.com
STAMPD Debuts Aspen Sushi Club Capsule, Inspired by the Japanese Culinary Art Form
When Chris Stamp and Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa embarked on their first Sushi Club in 2021, the idea stemmed from a mutual love and understanding of food, culture and art. Originally home to Beverly Hills, the franchise has since expanded to Aspen, Colorado, debuting an outdoor-centric take on Japanese cuisine. The Aspen Sushi Club capsule commemorates this moment by encapsulating the duo’s origin story across the collection’s relaxed letterman jacket, hoodie, T-shirt and hat.
hypebeast.com
Alex Moss New York Crafts Globoy Chain for Chief Keef
Shortly after sharing A$AP Rocky’s $322,000 USD GRIM Belt Buckle, Alex Moss of Alex Moss New York has now come together with Chief Keef for a striking new chain. Designed by Chief Keef’s Creative Director, Colorful Mula, the pendant is an impressive iced-out representation of Globoy, the mascot of Glo Gang.
hypebeast.com
DRIFT Unveils First Asian Exhibition in South Korea
On view at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan. After staging a luminous drone performance at the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, DRIFT soars nearly 8,000 miles eastward to unveil a new exhibition at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan, South Korea. In Sync with the Earth is...
hypebeast.com
Exploring the Potential
Fermented foods have been a staple in Korea throughout its history. Korean “jang” (Korean fermented sauce) is left in a pot for several months to years to silently ferment before waiting for the right moment to come out, which is why making genuine fermented K-sauces is trickier than any other food. You cannot predict how it will taste, as its flavor heavily depends on many variables including the quality of ingredients, kinds of microbes at work, surrounding environment and fermentation period. Jang is truly the result of collaboration between man, nature and microorganisms. So how can these dynamic and diverse flavors be shared beyond Korea? We visited a man who can answer this question.
hypebeast.com
HOKA ONE ONE Presents Futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON Runners
French athletic shoe company HOKA ONE ONE has presented its latest offering, building upon its award-winning Clifton running series with a new futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON silhouette. While mainly known for its all-terrain trail runners, the upcoming pairs are adapted more for the urban sprawl, featured in clean “Goblin Blue,” “Blanc De Blanc,” and “Black” colorways.
Comments / 0