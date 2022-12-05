Read full article on original website
City releases design concept for Missoula’s #1 fun destination
It's not the final plan, but for the first time, planners with the City of Missoula are giving us a look at the "design concept" for the future of Marshall Mountain. And that could pave the way for the city to assume full ownership of the site in 2023. Marshall...
Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays
My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
If you’ve ever wanted to try Montana waterfowl hunting here’s your chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Some Ways To Beat Cabin Fever In Missoula Already
People have recently called the stations and have made comments about how they are already sick of the snow and the weather. We haven't even officially hit winter yet. If you are already sick of the weather it is going to be a really long winter ahead. Not everyone can ski or snowboard and are able to enjoy the mountains. Missoula has a lot of indoor activities that can help you get through the long winter months, here are a few to help you forget about the weather for a little while.
Holiday Events in Missoula to Feel Jolly 2022
Only a couple of days into December and I really feel Missoula is already in the holiday spirit. People in this town are friendly all the time, but there's a certain giddiness and warmth that is unique to this time of year. To make the most of this season, I go all in. I listen to Christmas music, watch Christmas movies, eat peppermint, and attend holiday events. Here are holiday events in Missoula to feel jolly:
Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event
If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
Toys for Tots Comes Back From Break-in; Ready for Christmas
After some toys were lost in a storage unit break-in, the Toys for Tots program is coming back strong, thanks to generous donations from the Missoula community. And the campaign is looking for families who would like to apply for assistance by the end of this week. The long-running collaboration...
Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]
First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
Missoula County Spent $1.5 Million to Help the Homeless in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent KGVO Talk Back program, one listener asked to know the exact amount of money spent in 2022 to help the homeless in Missoula City and County. KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, who tasked Communications Manager Allison Franz...
Self-Care Missoula: Ways to Refresh During the Hectic Holidays 2022
I absolutely adore this time of year. The shopping, the decorating, the cooking, the visitors, the events and WOW there's a lot going on. It's magical and intoxicating, enchanting and stupefying. Some amount of planned-relaxation time is always helpful, but especially during the hectic holiday season, which can easily become overwhelming. Here are some self-care techniques Missoulians can use to chill out:
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Jolly and Joyful Family Photo Ops With Santa Saturday, Missoula
As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
