Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy
Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Slashes Workforce, Closes R&D Site
Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc SNSE announced a streamlining and realignment of resources. The company will close its Boston research site and reduce its workforce by approximately 40% to extend Sensei's estimated cash runway into the second half of 2025 versus Q1 of 2025 expected earlier. The company will maintain its Rockville,...
U.S. Commerical Real Estate Rebounds in November, But Global Investment Continues To Dip
After an October where it appeared the bottom was dropping out of the commercial real estate market (CRE), The Green Street Commercial Property Price Index® in November reported a not-so-bad performance. While the index detailed a 13% drop in October, the latest numbers show only a 0.6% drop in November.
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content
Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
