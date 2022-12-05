ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Sensei Biotherapeutics Slashes Workforce, Closes R&D Site

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc SNSE announced a streamlining and realignment of resources. The company will close its Boston research site and reduce its workforce by approximately 40% to extend Sensei's estimated cash runway into the second half of 2025 versus Q1 of 2025 expected earlier. The company will maintain its Rockville,...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Benzinga

These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content

Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy